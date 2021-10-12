News

Price analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Monero

Bitcoin analysis

The Bitcoin bulls were not hesitant to start a new week despite the fact that the BTC price closed below an important trendline at $ 55k. In fact, the bitcoin bulls sent the price over $ 57k during the Monday daily candle and ended the day at + $ 2,767.

The underlying 1M (1 month) BTC chart from wallyinstripes illuminates an interesting trend that has appeared during the last two bull market cycles.

During the previous two cycles, the big bull runs only came after the BTC price broke above 70 on the Relative Strength Index [RSI].

Bitcoin analysis
The correlation between the RSI and the price of Bitcoin

Despite BTC reaching profit-taking levels for some traders on the 4-hour chart on Monday, bitcoin’s 1D (1-day) chart still shows a rally before traders can take profits above the $ 61k level.

Fear and Greed at + 7 from the last reading

The Bitcoin bulls are in full control of the BTC price action above $ 55k and many more rises could be on the way if the $ 60k level is reached soon.

To get back on track, the bears have to send the price of BTC below $ 55k, but the situation has been favorable for the bulls for the past 30 days as the price of BTC has risen by 26% over this duration.

The Fear and Greed Index And 78 Extreme Greed And +7 from Monday’s reading of 71 Greed.

BTC price analysis
The Fear and Greed Index shows extreme greed

The dominance of Bitcoin it is at its highest levels since August and it looks like it could go back to testing the 50% dominance level.

BTC price analysis
The dominance of Bitcoin is growing

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 55.454- $ 57.859 and the 7-day price range is $ 49.265- $ 57.859. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 11,268- $ 64,804.

BTC was worth $ 13,060 on this date in 2020.

The 30-day average price of Bitcoin is $ 47,691.

The close of Monday’s daily candle for bitcoin was $ 57,468 and has finished in green figures for 7 of the last 9 days.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ethereum continues to straddle $ 3.5k and has yet to really test the $ 4k level since BTC dominance started to rise.

This 1D (1 day) chart of Pharmlord’s ETH shows the narrow range in which Ether has been trading for over 8 days. ETH’s price action is respecting the support resistance at 0[$3.368] and respecting the resistance above the .618 level[$3.628].

BTC price analysis
Ethereum is struggling at the $ 3.5k level

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 3,463- $ 3,615 and the 7-day price range is $ 3,375- $ 3,668. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 365.41- $ 4,352.11.

The price of ETH on this date last year was $ 387.26.

The average price of Ether over the past 30 days is $ 3,281.

Ether closed the daily candle on Monday with a value of $ 3,545 and has finished in green digits for 5 of the last 7 days.

Monero analysis

The price action of XMR is following the trend of the vast majority of the altcoin market right now.

The 1D (1 day) XMR chart below from zakpodmore highlights the key levels that Monero bulls must eclipse to send the price to the next level.

If XMR manages to maintain the level of $ 274, the bulls will have a chance to test the $ 328- $ 340 level again. If the Monero bulls can break out of this level to the upside, the secondary target is $ 377.80.

BTC Price Analysis
Monero’s first target is the $ 328- $ 340 level

The bearish traders of Monero they hope to push the price of XMR below $ 274 and postpone the price to the $ 221 level over time.

XMR’s 24-hour price range is $ 266.42- $ 280.21 and the 7-day price range is $ 261.78- $ 295.93. Monero’s 52-week price range is $ 212.4- $ 321.7.

Monero’s ATH is $ 542.33 [9 gennaio 2018] and it was $ 130.28 on this date last year.

The average price of XMR over the past 30 days is $ 256.78.

Monero closed the daily candle on Monday for a value of $ 276.7 and completed 6 of the last 9 days in green figures.



