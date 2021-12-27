Price analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Near protocol

Bitcoin analysis

The price of Bitcoin finished its daily candle + $ 360 on Sunday and had an inflection point of $ 50k for the fourth consecutive daily closing.

The BTC / USD 4HR chart below from MMBTtrader shows that bitcoin is holding at the 0.382 fib level [$49.500].

Bullish BTC traders are watching above the 0.236 level fib [$50,462] to break up and leave behind again. A secondary objective of the bulls is the level 0 fib o [$52k].

The Fear & Greed Index is 40 Fear and +3 from yesterday’s reading of 37 Fear.

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 49,687- $ 51,158 and the 7-day price range is $ 45,723- $ 51,792. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 25,923- $ 69,044.

The price of bitcoin on this date last year was $ 26,423.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 50,687.

Bitcoin [+0.71%] closed its daily candle a $ 50,797 and in green for 3 of the last four days.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ether closed the daily candle on Sunday a -31.52 dollars.

The ETH / USD 4HR chart below Arash_yakooza shows the primary overhead targets for the Ether bulls. They have a primary target of 1.618 fib level [4.225,28$], a secondary objective of 2 [4.556,92$], and a third target of 2,618 fib [5.093$].

If Ether’s bullish traders send ETH’s price above $ 5,000 and test the 2.618 fib level, Ether’s bulls will first have to break the asset’s current all-time high of $ 4,878.

Conversely, bearish Ether traders are hoping to keep the bulls at bay and keep the price of ETH below the 1.618 fib level. If the bears manage to do this, over time, they will try again to send the price of ETH down to level 1 fib. [$3.668,75]. Below the 1 fib level, a secondary target for ETH bearish traders is 0.618 [$3.357,11].

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 4,019- $ 4,139, and the 7-day price range is $ 3,776- $ 4,157. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 636.37- $ 4,878.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 689.66.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 4,131.

Ether [-0,77%] closed its daily candle on Sunday, with a value of di $ 4,061.17.

Near Protocol Analysis

The Near Protocol price it is + 1,427% versus the US dollar over the past 12 months, + 682% versus BTC, and + 141.1% versus ETH for the same duration at the time of writing.

The bullish traders of the Near protocol continued their momentum on Sunday for a sixth consecutive daily close in green figures.

The NEAR / USDT 1HR chart below of behzadjl shows overhead targets after NEAR price bounced off the Buy-back Zone.

The short-term targets for bullish NEAR traders are 0.382 [16,47 dollari], the level 0.5 fib [17,39 dollari] and 0.618 fib [18,32 dollari].

All the late momentum belonged to the bulls, so bearish NEAR traders need to postpone NEAR price below fib 0.236 [$15.33] and attempt to push the NEAR price lower before an even greater push up from the bulls occurs.

Near Protocol’s 24-hour price range is $ 14.57- $ 15.93, and its 7-day price range is $ 8.35- $ 15.93. NEAR’s 52-week price range is $ .99- $ 15.93.

Near Protocol’s price on this date last year was $ 1.20.

The average price for NEAR over the past 30 days is $ 9.7.

Near Protocol [+7.18%] closed its daily candle on Sunday at 16.27 dollars.