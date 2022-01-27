Price analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polkadot

Bitcoin analysis

Bitcoin’s price has started to gain some punsti during the second candle at 12 hours of the day and closed the daily session at + $ 394 after spending the first half of Monday with a shortage of demand.

The 1-day BTC / USD chart below from 4db945942590450a93d1f66a8885ad shows that the price of BTC is trading at the center of its range on the daily time frame. Bitcoin is currently trading in a range of around $ 7k between the 0.5 fib level [$33.602,71] and the resistance above the 0.618 fib level [$40.798,04].

BTC bearish traders were able to send the BTC price down to test the 0.5 fib before the BTC bulls stepped in and defended that fibonacci level with a strong rebound after hitting $ 33,172 for a low of daily session.

Bullish BTC traders are looking to break out of 0.618 and have a secondary target on the daily time scale of 0.786 [$51.042,23]. Conversely, BTC bearish traders are hoping to retest Monday’s lows and breach the 0.5 fib with a daily close before sending the BTC price lower to the 0.382 fib level. [26.407,38 dollari].

The Fear and Greed Index is 12 Extreme Fear and -1 from Monday’s reading of 13 Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin Moving Averages: 20-Day [$43.167,48]50-Day [$49.021,60]100-Day [$51.777,71]200-Day [$46.890,95]Year to Date [$42.184,89].

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 33,172- $ 37-475 and the 7-day price range is $ 33,172- $ 43,308. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 29,341- $ 69,044.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 32,375.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 43,764.

The price of Bitcoin [+1,09%] closed its daily candle a 36,702 dollars and in green figures for a second consecutive day.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ether did not reach the same number of offers on Monday as the price of BTC and closed its daily candle at $ -99.64.

The 1-day ETH / USD chart below from stikytrading paints a rather bleak picture for the current state of the price of Ether. ETH has broken through all major support levels above its current price on the 1-day time scale and is essentially in limbo between $ 1,800 and 100.00% fib [2.765,50 dollari].

Moving Averages of Ether: 20-Day [$3.323,99]50-Day [$3.839,88]100-Day [$3.795,89]200-Day [$3.253,08]Year to Date [$3.220,04].

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 2,180- $ 2,551 and the 7-day price range is $ 2,180- $ 3,257. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 1,238- $ 4,878.

The price of ETH on this date in 2021 was $ 1,323.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 3,372.

The price of Ether [-3,92%] closed the daily candle on Monday for a value of $ 2,440.81 and ETH has closed in the red for seven of the past eight days.

Polkadot analysis

Polkadot’s price has also not seen increased demand like that of BTC Monday and closed at – $ 0.80.

Today we look at the 1-day DOT / USD chart and the most important levels for DOT traders.

The DOT price was trading between the 78.60% fib level on Monday [19,90$] and the level 88.60% fib [15,44$]. Bulls look to resistance above 61.80% fib [$27,40] if they manage to exceed 78.60% fib.

Conversely, bearish DOT traders are attempting to retest the daily session lows and postpone the DOT price to the 88.60% fib level with a net break of that level and a secondary target of a 100.00 retracement. % to [$10,34].

Polkadot Moving Averages: 20-Day [$25,69]50-Day [$29,86]100-Day [$34,12]200-Day [$29,05]Year to Date [$25,23].

Polkadot’s 24-hour price range is $ 15.98- $ 18.7 and the 7-day price range is $ 15.98- $ 25.91. DOT’s 52-week price range is $ 10.37- $ 54.98.

Polkadot’s price on this date last year was $ 17.26.

The average price of DOT over the past 30 days is $ 25.94.

Polkadot’s price [-4,22%] closed the daily session on Monday at $ 18.02 and DOT has also closed in the red for seven of the past eight days.