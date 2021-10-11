News

Price analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polkadot

Posted on
Bitcoin analysis

Bitcoin’s price swung sideways in a tight range over the weekend and has successfully tested the previous peak of $ 53,000. Sunday’s close saw the BTC price end at $ -399 for the week.

The 1D (1 day) chart of BTC below from theLeo_Crypto is a scenario that could occur for bullish traders if BTC breaches its ATH of $ 64,804.

It is crucial for bullish traders to continue holding the $ 53k level as a support and resistance break down the door by $ 55k and keep it as a support resistance later.

On the daily time scale, the next substantial resistance above the head is $ 63k. For the bears, their primary objective is to send the price to $ 53,007 and then push the BTC price towards the $ 50,774 level.

Bitcoin analysis
The next major resistance for BTC is $ 63k.

BTC’s Relative Strength Index is at the highest level [69.33] since the decline began at the beginning of Q2 this year [93.55].

Bitcoin analysis
The Fear and Greed Index is 71 Greed and equals Sunday’s reading.
Bitcoin analysis
The index of fear and greed is in the “greed” zone.

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 54,302- $ 56,715 and the 7-day range is $ 47,227- $ 56,715. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 11,268- $ 64,804.

The price of Bitcoin on this date last year it was $ 11,543.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 47,219.

On Sunday, bitcoin closed the daily / weekly candle with a value of $ 54.701 and in red for the daily time scale [-0,50%]. BTC also closed the weekly time scale in the red and -0.39%.

Ethereum analysis

Ether’s price action continues flirt with the $ 3.5k level and the ETH bulls failed to close above this critical level on Sunday’s weekly time scale.

ETH’s 1D (1 day) chart below from Legacycreatorsuk shows what could be imminent for traders if BTC and macro price action allow Ether to continue its 18-month bull trend.

Bitcoin analysis
Ethereum can continue to rise in price

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 3,412- $ 3,605 and the 7-day price range is $ 3,304- $ 3,668. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 365.41- $ 4,352.11.

The price of Ether on this date last year was $ 374.5.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 3,269.

Ether [-4.46%] closed the daily candle on Sunday with a value of $ 3,414. ETH closed the weekly time scale -4.11%.

Polkadot analysis

Polkadot’s price action continues to follow the pace of the best alt coins across the space as BTCD continues to build.

The 1D (1 day) chart of DOT below from ekoajiw shows the direction towards the middle of its ascending channel and fib level 1.414.

Now that DOT has reversed the $ 30 support resistance level again, the next target for DOT bullish traders is $ 44 with a secondary target of $ 60.

Bitcoin analysis
The DOT bulls targets are $ 44 and $ 60

Conversely, the DOT bears will try to send the price below $ 30 again with a primary goal of $ 23.5 and a secondary goal of $ 18.95. [livello 0,618 fib].

DOT’s 24-hour price range is 34.34- $ 37.42 and the 7-day price range is 29.48- $ 37.42. Polkadot’s 52-week price range is $ 3.91- $ 49.35.

Polkadot’s price on this date last year was $ 4.25.

The 30-day average price of DOT is $ 32.12.

Polkadot closed the daily / weekly candle on Sunday with a value of 34.43 dollars. DOT closed the daily -5.18% and the weekly -4.30%.



