Price analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum, ATOM

Bitcoin analysis

Bitcoin price registered Tuesday his lowest daily candle close since 27 October and finished the day [-$3.438].

The 1-day BTC / USD chart below from T_V_TreeTrader shows the price of BTC approaching the demand line at $ 60,774, below which the price of BTC inevitably closed on Tuesday.

It is critical for Bitcoin bulls to regain positive territory above the demand line or a trip to the $ 52k- $ 53k level becomes more and more likely.

On Tuesday, Bitcoin’s RSI was at its lowest level since September 30 this year on the daily time frame.

The Fear and Greed Index is 52 (Neutral) and -19 from Tuesday’s reading of 71 (Greed).

The 24-hour BTC price range is $ 59,150- $ 64,599 and the 7-day range is $ 59,150- $ 69,044. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 16,592- $ 69,044.

The price of bitcoin on this date last year was $ 17,651.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 62,619.

Bitcoin [-5.41%] closed the daily candle with a value of $ 60,124 and in red for the second day in a row.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ether recorded a further downward trend on Tuesday and finished the day [-354.62$].

The ETH / USD 4 hour chart below from burtnette shows the underlying support levels for Ether bullish traders on that time frame.

The Ether bulls failed on Monday to hold the support resistance at the 3.618 fib level [$4.560,94] and they certainly want to reclaim this important level of inflection before the actual technical damage is done over significant time frames.

Important ongoing battlegrounds between bulls and bears are at fib 1 level [4.384,43 dollari] and at the 0.618 level [4.384,43 dollari].

Ether bullish traders have lost these levels at the time of writing and will soon have to pivot or face the potential for a slide to 2.618 [$3.221,58].

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 4,160- $ 4,627 and the 7-day price range is $ 4,160- $ 4,849. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 460.46- $ 4,878.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 471.32.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 4,331.

Ether [-7.7%] closed its daily candle on Tuesday at $ 4,208.42 and in red for a fifth consecutive day.

ATOM analysis

ATOM’s price action did not separate from aggregate price action across the market on Tuesday and also sold out. COSMOS finished the day [-$3.09].

However, no serious technical damage has occurred on ATOM so far, as traders can see in the ATOM / USD 1 day chart below. LochubT.

At the time of writing, ATOM’s bullish traders have lost the support at the 0.618 fib level [$31.2437].

Cosmos bears are now aiming lower, their next target is to push back the ATOM price towards the 0.5 level [$26.9941]. If successful, the bears have the fib level 0.382 [$22.7444] to break before postponing ATOM’s price below $ 20.

COSMOS bullish traders are hoping that a bullish divergence on a lower time scale will emerge first that can postpone the ATOM price above the 0.618 level [$31.2437,] – if so, the bulls will have a good opportunity to bring the ATOM price back to the 0.786 level [$37.2941].

The 24-hour ATOM price range is $ 28.11- $ 32.26 and the 7-day one is $ 28.11- $ 36.92. ATOM’s 52-week price range is $ 4.27- $ 44.42.

COSMOS’s price on this date last year was $ 5.09.

The average price of COSMOS over the past 30 days is $ 35.22.

COSMOS [-9.83%] closed the daily candle on Wednesday at $ 28.36 and in red for the third consecutive day.