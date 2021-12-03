Price analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Axie Infinity

Bitcoin analysis

The price of Bitcoin continues to collide with two important higher resistances. The Bitcoin bulls are looking to break $ 58.372 on the 4-hour chart and eclipse $ 59,262 to leave the current range behind.

The 4-hour BTC / USD chart below from Issaxlj shows full short-term Bitcoin price levels. The 38.2 [$57k] is being tested for support by Bitcoin bears and overhead at 0 [$59,3k] Bitcoin bulls are looking to unleash a decisive upward turn.

The Fear and Greed Index And 32 Fear and -2 from Tuesday’s reading of 34 – Fear.

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 56,749- $ 59,129 and the 7-day range is $ 53,827- $ 59,206. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is 18,857- $ 69,044.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 18,857.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 60,597.

Bitcoin [+0,55%] closed the daily candle with a value of $ 57,250 and closed in green for four of the last five days.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ether cooled a bit on Wednesday and it cleared its oscillators and macro price action leveled off as well. Ether ended the day at $ -48.26.

The 1-day ETH / USD chart reported by JordonH shows higher targets for bulls above 1.618 [$4.562,65]. The first target for bullish traders above this level is 1 [4.911,44$] with a secondary goal of 0.786 [5.032,21$] if the $ 5k level is breached for the first time in the history of the asset.

Ether bearish traders are hoping to test the 1.618 level again and then successfully close below that level on a daily scale.

Ether’s price is only 5.8% from testing its all-time high and potentially entering price discovery again at the time of writing.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 4,615- $ 4,783 and the 7-day price range is $ 4,021- $ 4,783. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 541.28- $ 4,878.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 598.76.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 4,446.

Ether [-1.04%] closed Wednesday’s daily candle at $ 4,582.96, breaking a streak of four consecutive closes in green numbers.

Axie analysis

AXIE’s price was sold off slightly on Wednesday and finished the day at – $ 1.87.

The 4-hour AXIE / TetherUSD chart below from SaeedSalehinia illuminates the general uptrend of AXIE and the uptrend channel that the AXIE bulls hope to carry on. If successful in keeping the bullish trend intact, the AXIE bulls hope to bounce off the $ 130 level and head towards the $ 170 level and the top of its channel.

AXIE’s bearish traders, on the other hand, are hoping to breach $ 130 and then $ 120 to the downside. If the bears successfully push AXIE’s price lower than it has been since the beginning of October, a longer correction may be in store.

AXS is + 32.900% for the past 12 months against the US dollar, + 10.800% against BTC, and + 4.130% against ETH for the same duration.

AXIE’s 24-hour price range is $ 135.01- $ 142.68 and the 7-day price range is $ 124.74- $ 143.52. AXIE’s 52-week price range is $ .4- $ 164.9.

AXIE’s price on this date last year was $ .497.

The average price of AXS over the past 30 days is $ 139.23.

AXIE [-1.37%] closed the daily candle on Wednesday with a value of $ 135.01, that close broke a streak of four consecutive green daily candles.