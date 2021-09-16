Price Analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Chainlink- The Cryptonomist

Bitcoin analysis

Bitcoin is back on the right trajectory for bullish traders. BTC spent most of Wednesday with earnings over 3% and finished his daily candle + 2.25%.

With September halfway through, is it possible that bitcoin is starting its next leg that could lead it to challenge its all-time high of $ 64,804?

The following 1D (1 day) chart of TradingShot shows the recent crossover of bitcoin with the MA50 (moving average 50) crossing the MA200 (moving average 200). This event is well known in technical analysis as Golden-Cross and often indicates a bullish price action for the market.

The 24-hour BTC price range is $ 46,923- $ 48,570 and the 7-day price range is $ 44,031- $ 48,570. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 10,255- $ 64,804.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 47,804. The Fear and Greed Index is reading 53 and +4 from yesterday’s reading it was in neutral zone.

The aggregate capitalization of the cryptocurrency market is 2.27 trillion dollars and the dominance of bitcoin represents 39.8% of this sum.

Bitcoin closed the daily candle on Wednesday with a value of 48.136 dollars and in green figures for a second consecutive day.

Ethereum price

Ethereum’s price movement also stands returning to the upside and it is facing a major region right now at the $ 3.5k level. ETH closed the daily candlestick on Wednesday with + 5.26% and momentum seems to be returning in favor of bullish traders.

ETH is challenging the $ 3.5k level

The above 1D graph from Investroy it shows the respect that the price of Ether is showing towards the $ 3.2k level.

There appears to be an attempted reversal with a potential bullish continuation as the $ 3.5k level was broken and confirmed with a close above that price level on an important time scale. [il quotidiano].

The 24-hour Ether price range is $ 3,377- $ 3,607 and the 7-day price range is $ 3,173- $ 3,607. ETH’s 52-week price range is $ 320 – $ 4,352.

The 30-day median price of Ether is $ 3,399. ETH accounts for 18.5% of the aggregate capitalization of the cryptocurrency market, and Ether’s dominance appears to be in the midst of a growing wedge structure.

ETH closed the daily candle on Wednesday with a value of $ 3,611 and in green figures for the second consecutive day.

Chainlink analysis

THE Chainlink marines, that is, LINK enthusiasts, are ready to restart LINK upwards, since the asset is rose “only” by 170% in the last 12 months, at the time of writing. Although LINK led the big bull market last year, its price was unsatisfactory in 2021.

So, are the LINK bulls going to have their day again or will the bears keep ruining their run?

LINK’s 1W graph of Tolberti shows the respect LINK has had towards its trend line during a long-term uptrend channel dating back to late 2018.

LINK’s ascendant channel since 2018

If LINK bulls send the price higher and hit the extension Fibonnaches 0.618 the price will reach $ 116. Despite this high target, there is still further upward room in that channel before it is broken and traders hit a breakout with a blue sky.

If bears want to keep the price down in the short term, they should have a special emphasis on keeping it below the $ 31 level. Over time that price will send LINK out of its long-term down channel.

Chainlink’s 24-hour price range is $ 29.85- $ 31.38 and the 7-day price range is $ 25.84- $ 31.38. LINK’s 52-week price range is $ 7.61- $ 52.36.

The average price of LINK over the past 30 days is $ 28.12.

LINK is the # 13 crypto project with a market capitalization of $ 13.8 billion.

Chainlink [-0,36%] closed the daily candle on Wednesday at 30.68 dollars and in red figures for the day.