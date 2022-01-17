Price analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Chainlink

Bitcoin analysis

The price of Bitcoin it traded sideways for most of the daily candle on Sunday and closed the daily session at + $ 15.

The 4-hour BTC / USD chart below Ironman8848 shows the levels that BTC traders are watching closely in the short term.

Bullish BTC traders are looking to break out of the 38.20% fib level [44.349$] with a secondary objective of the level 50.00% fib [45.828,8$]. If bullish traders can send Bitcoin above the $ 45k level and break the 50.00% fib level then the third target above is 61.80%. [$47.308,47].

Bitcoin bearish traders have other intentions and are looking once again to postpone the BTC price to the downside to test a major decline level at $ 40k. If BTC bullish traders are able to break out of the $ 40k level, then the next stop is a full 0.00% retracement. [$39.559.].

The Fear and Greed Index is 22 Extreme Fear and +1 from yesterday’s reading of 21

Bitcoin Moving Averages: 20-Day [$46.076,05], 50-Day [$52.052,57], 100-Day [$52.336,62], 200-Day [$47.528,12], Year to Date [$43.524,55].

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 42,739- $ 43,570 and the 7-day range is $ 40,683- $ 44,142. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is 28,991- $ 69,044.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 35,804.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 44,859.

The price of Bitcoin [+0,03%] closed its daily candle a $ 43,084 and again in green after closing the daily session on Saturday in red.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ether closed its daily candle on Sunday at + $ 18.39 and in green figures for a third consecutive daily closing.

Today we look at the 1-day ETH / USD chart below from God-of-crypto. The Ether bulls have expressed some hope this week and are looking to break out of the 0.382 fib level again [3.334,95$] with a secondary goal of 0.5 [3.839,99$]. The level 0,618 fib [$4.345,03] is the third top target for the bullish participants of the Ether market.

ETH bearish traders hope to deny a breakout above 0.382 again and postpone ETH price to the downside to test the bottom of its current range at 0.236 [$2.710,08].

Moving Averages of Ether: 20-Day [$3.659,33], 50-Day [$4.052,23], 100-Day [$3.842,41], 200-Day [$3.235,58], Year to Date [$3.403,34].

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 3,298- $ 3,386 and the 7-day price range is $ 3,011- $ 3,395. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 1,110- $ 4,878.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 1,129.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 3,645.

The price of Ether [+0,55%] closed the daily candle on Sunday with a value of $ 3,346.

Chainlink analysis

The third project we look at today is Chainlink. The Chainlink price it again traded above the 20 and 50 day moving averages and ended the daily session on Sunday at + $ 0.32.

LINK was one of the strongest performers across all cryptocurrencies in the past month and started a new uptrend after consolidation in the last few years of last year.

The LINK / USD 1-day chart below from Brother-Doug shows strong support for LINK bullish traders at the 0.236 fib level [24,60$]. Above this level there is local resistance at $ 28 and then the 0.382 fib level [30,09 dollari]. If LINK’s bullish traders break the 0.382 level, the next stop above is 0.5 [34,52 dollari].

On the other hand, LINK’s bear market traders are looking to break out of the strong support the bulls have recently enjoyed at the $ 24 level and then send LINK back down to test the high teens again.

Chainlink Moving Averages: 20-Day [$22,99], 50-Day [$24,55], 100-Day [$26,09], 200-Day [$26,86], Year to Date [$25,40].

LINK is + 40.88% for the past 30 days against the US dollar, + 51.64% against BTC and + 62.9% against ETH at the time of writing.

LINK’s 24-hour price range is $ 24.92 -26.28 $ and the 7-day price range is $ 24.16 -28.48 $. Chainlink’s 52-week price range is $ 13.43- $ 52.7.

LINK’s price on this date last year was $ 23.30.

The average price of LINK over the past 30 days is $ 22.91.

Chainlink’s price [+1,27%] closed the daily session on Sunday at a value of $ 25.50 and has alternated green and red daily candle closings for the past seven days.