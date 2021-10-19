Price analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Earth

Bitcoin analysis

After a weekly candle close to an all-time high on Sunday, BTC was sold down to a session low Monday to 60,390 dollars before recovering to close on Monday in green figures and +523 dollars.

BTC’s 1W (1 week) chart below from Toni_G21 shows how a calibrated move, similar to those that followed the 2013 and 2017 Bitcoin halvings and those cycles, could potentially repeat itself to close 2021.

The graph assumes that the price could reach $ 130k, which is double the current all-time high and could be an important profit-taking level for traders who are mindful of this data.

As traders can see, all 3 charts show a reversal in July before continuing to the upside, this cycle of course is the only one questioned now and soon traders will find out if the programmatic bitcoin supply and scheduled issuance will continue to allow users to predict the future.

L‘index Fear and Greed And 75 Greed and -3 from Monday’s reading of 78 Extreme Greed.

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 60,390- $ 62,794 and the 7-day range is $ 54,767- $ 62,794. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 11,723- $ 64,804.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 11,908.

The 30-day average price of BTC is $ 50,699.

Monday’s daily BTC candle closed at $ 62,034 and + 0.85%.

Ethereum analysis

Ether price action on Monday ended in the red and continues to bounce between $ 3.2k and $ 4k.

Ether’s 1D (1 day) chart below from Bixley indicates that a fractal that occurred in 2017/2018 and led Ether to a new all-time high may be setting up again.

The Ether bulls are continuing their bid to claim the 0.786 before attempting to take the strong overhead resistance at $ 4k.

If the bears want to regain control of Ether’s price action, they really need to push the price below $ 3.5k. The longer the price of ETH consolidates in this narrow region, the higher the probability of seller exhaustion will be for bulls seeking an advantage in the market.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 3,699- $ 3,897 and the 7-day price range is $ 3,426- $ 3,959. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 368.56- $ 4,352.11.

The price of Ether on this date last year was $ 368.23.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 3,354.

The daily close of the Ether candle on Monday was $ 3,747 and -2.52%.

Luna analysis

Luna’s price has been consolidating in a tight range since 10 October.

The Earth 4-hour chart below from Abietrading shows a rising wedge pattern with upside targets of $ 47.65, $ 59.37, $ 75.57 and $ 107.66.

If the Moon bears can break the current pattern, the downside targets are $ 32.47, $ 28.12 and $ 23.83. Luna’s bulls will have one last stand before another large price drop to $ 21.23, but this level should act as a strong support resistance for the bulls.

Luna’s 24-hour price range is $ 35.38- $ 37.37 and the 7-day price range is $ 35.32- $ 39.44. Earth’s 52-week price range is $ 23.97- $ 49.48.

Luna’s price on this date last year was $ .30.

The average price for Earth over the past 30 days is $ 37.72.

moon [-0.92%] closed the daily candle on Monday 35.80 dollars and in red for a fourth consecutive day.