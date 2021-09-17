Price analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot The Cryptonomist

Bitcoin analysis

Bitcoin price pushed most of the cryptocurrency macro sector higher on Tuesday, closing the day with + 4.71%.

With the business intelligence software company MicroStrategy who bought another large amount of bitcoin, could it be a short consolidation phase before a real bull run to close 2021?

The graph below of AlanSantana shows that bitcoin has hit the bottom of a long time channel and achieved the desired rebound. If bitcoin heads back towards the middle of the aforementioned channel, this will bring its price to the $ 52k short level.

Should the bears succeed, the price would reverse at the next higher resistance which is $ 47.6k or earlier.

The Fear and Greed Index And 49 [Neutral] And +19 dto yesterday’s measure of 30 [Fear].

BTC’s 24-hour range is $ 45,086- $ 47,394 and the 7-day range is $ 44,031- $ 47,394. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 10,255- $ 64,804.

The 30-day average price of Bitcoin is $ 47,744.

BTC is + 341.6% against the US dollar in the last 12 months and -51% against ETH in the same duration.

BTC closed the daily candle on Tuesday with a value of $ 47,078.

Ethereum analysis

Ether was also sent higher on Tuesday and finished the daily candle + 4.44%.

So what comes next for the market participants who trade Ether?

The author of the 4-hour chart below, MMBTtrader, believes there is a good chance Ether is preparing to break up.

The Ether bulls have held strong support resistance at $ 3,170 and are aiming for much higher prices if they manage to break through the resistance above $ 3,460.

If the ETH bulls conquer this level and send the price higher, the next major level is $ 3,515 before the most recent top is challenged again at $ 3.9k.

If ETH bears are able to push Ether price below $ 3,170, the next stop is $ 3k before the real support at $ 2,943.

The 24-hour Ether price range is $ 3,286- $ 3,443 and the 7-day one is $ 3,173- $ 3,553.

ETH closed the candle on Tuesday with a value of $ 3,430 and in green figures after closing in red figures on Monday.

Polkadot analysis

Polkadot’s price jumped up to 15% on Tuesday before retiring a bit and ending the day at + 6.99%.

The underlying 1hr (1 hour) DOT / USDT chart of OmidBK2003 illustrates a major DOT backtest after a major upward breakout.

Traders are able to see that DOT has tested the now former top of an ascending wedge. Polkadot held that level and it looks like he is going back to retest the $ 40 level.

Polkadot may be ready to retest the $ 40 level

If bullish DOT traders can send DOT price above $ 40 then the next stop could be $ 42 with the next target at $ 46.19.

DOT’s bearish traders will want to push the price back into the previous structure above and to the bottom of that structure around $ 31.49 in hopes of near-term success.

The 24-hour DOT price range is $ 34.26 – $ 38.25 and the 7-day price range is $ 25.82 – $ 38.25. Polkadot’s 52-week price range is $ 3.68- $ 49.74.

The average price of DOT over the past 30 days is $ 29.20.

DOT is + 57.79% against the US dollar over the past 90 days, + 29.31% against BTC and + 11.3% against ETH over the same period.

Polkadot closed Tuesday’s daily candle in green numbers and a value of 37.29 dollars.