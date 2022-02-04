Price analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot

Bitcoin analysis

Wednesday the Bitcoin price it swallowed the daily timescale bearishly and ended the daily session at – $ 1,808.

The 1-day BTC / USD chart TheVortexTrader it shows that the price of BTC is still hovering between the 0 fib level [32.909,1 dollari] and 0.236 [41.298,56 dollari]. BTC bearish traders have been able to successfully defend a major inflection level between $ 39k- $ 41,298 so far. They now aim to reverse down to a full retracement at the $ 32k level. If bearish traders manage to push the BTC price lower again, they will try to break out of the $ 29k level that was the bottom of the market in 2021.

From the perspective of BTC bullish traders, they need to gather enough momentum and volume to break out of the $ 41.3k level and flip it from resistance to support. If they manage to break through that level successfully, the next upper resistance for the bulls is at 0.382 [$46.488,66] with a third target of 0.5 [$50.683,39].

Bitcoin Moving Averages: 20-Day [$40.061,81]50-Day [$46.118,16]100-Day [$51.158,27]200-Day [$46.319,9]Year to Date [$40.745,57].

The Fear and Greed Index is 20 Extreme Fear and -8 from Wednesday’s reading of 28 Fear.

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 36,849- $ 38,900 and the 7-day price range is $ 35,622- $ 39,048. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 29,341- $ 69,044.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 37,494.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 40,694.

The price of Bitcoin [-4,67%] closed the daily candle a $ 36,925 Wednesday.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ether also went down Wednesday and closed its daily candle at – $ 106.23.

The 1-day ETH / USD chart below Mouthwash shows the price of Ether mimicking the price of BTC regarding the rejection of the resistance above the 0.618 fib level [$2.773,98]. Market participants who are particularly bearish aim to postpone the price of ETH to the downside to retest 0.5 [$2.278,78] with a secondary target of 0.382 [$1.783,57].

Conversely, if ETH bullish traders manage to break through 0.618, their next overhead target is 0.786. [$3.479,02]. The third upper resistance for Ether bullish traders is 1 [$4.377,11]which would potentially be a level with a lot of historical price action to overcome if you look to the left of the chart.

Moving Averages of Ether: 20 days [$2.917,86]50 days [$3.608,74]100 days [$3.737,53]200 days [$3.256,85]Year to Date [$3.020,53].

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 2,636- $ 2,807 and the 7-day price range is $ 2,353- $ 2,807. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 1.353- $ 4.878.

The price of ETH on this date in 2021 was $ 1,587.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 3,010.

The price of Ether [-3,81%] closed the daily candle a $ 2,680.68 Wednesday and broke a streak of five consecutive daily candles closed in green.

Polkadot analysis

Polkadot’s price he finished his session on Wednesday in negative numbers e – $ 0.80.

The price of Polkadot has been on an upward trend over the past week, but this trend will continue with the rejection of the aggregate market cap of $ 1.79 trillion on Wednesday. Today we are looking at the 1-day DOT / USD chart below from samideluxe.

The bullish traders of the Polkadot market are primarily looking to break out of the 38.20% fib level [$22.81] with a secondary objective of 50.00% [$28.60]. If DOT’s bullish traders manage to break out of the $ 29 level, the next target is the 61.80% fib level. [$34,38].

The primary bearish target is to break 23.60% fib because below that price there is no major support until a full retracement to 0.00% [$4,07].

Polkadot Moving Averages: 20-Day [$22,38]50-Day [$26,80]100-Day [$33,19]200-Day [$28,53]Year to Date [$23,20].

Polkadot’s 24-hour price range is $ 18.79- $ 20.57 and the 7-day price range is $ 17.23- $ 20.57. DOT’s 52-week price range is $ 10.37- $ 54.98.

Polkadot’s price on this date last year was $ 19.69.

The average price of DOT over the past 30 days is $ 23.15.

Polkadot’s price [-4,11%] broke a two-day streak of closing the candle in green figures on Wednesday and has finished his daily candle with a value of $ 18.77.