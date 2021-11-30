Price analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon

Bitcoin analysis

Bitcoin price started the new week with a positive note and closed the Monday daily candle at + $ 520.

The 1-day BTC / USD chart below from BGMind_Control shows the importance of the .238 level [$57.012,02] and the BTC bulls still hold that level as support.

The upper target for Bitcoin bullish traders is 0.38 [$59.302,92]0.5 [$61.154,47], .618 [$63.006,01], 1 [$69.000], 1.618 [$78.697,08] and 2.618 [$94.388,15].

The target of BTC bearish traders, if they manage to break the 0.236 [57.012,02 dollari], is 0 [53.308,93 dollari].

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 56,227- $ 58,929 and the 7-day price range is $ 53,827- $ 59,206. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 17,764- $ 69,044.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 18,169.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 60,936.

Bitcoin [+0,91%] closed its daily candle with a value of $ 57,845 and in green figures for the fourth day of the last five days.

Ethereum analysis

Ether performed better than BTC on Monday and closed its daily candle at + $ 145.3.

The 1-day ETH / USD chart below Mohammed_Khan lights the strength of 0.236 [4.120,96$] as a support for the Ether bulls.

The most important level for Ether bulls to reach is now 0 [$4.868,79]. If the bulls can eclipse this level and break ETH’s all-time high, then there will be so-called “price discovery”.

For the bears, their path to success is to finally test and break the 0.236 level and get a candle close below that level on a significant time frame. Below this level, bears are targeting 0.382 [3.658,31 dollari], the 0.5 [3.284,39 dollari] and 0.618 [2.910,48 dollari].

Ether’s weekly chart shows an ascending wedge within a larger ascending wedge. Traders can see this on the 1 week ETH / USD chart below reees.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 4,237- $ 4,489 and the 7-day price range is $ 4,021- $ 4,525. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 541.28- $ 4,878.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 612.26.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 4,426.

Ether [+3.38%] closed the daily candle on Monday for a worth $ 4,442.82. The ETH price has closed the daily time scale in green for four of the past five days.

Polygon analysis

Polygon’s price has gone up by more than 12% in the past 48 hours at the time of writing and closed Monday’s daily candle at + $. 16.

The 1-week MATIC / USD chart below from LA_Designer shows important levels for MATIC traders.

The price of MATIC is currently trading inside a giant triangle pattern which bullish traders can break out at 0.618 [$1.98]. Above this level the upper resistance for the bulls is at 0.786 [$2.35], 1 [$2.83] and 1.618 [$4.19].

Bearish traders participating in the MATIC market are hoping to break out of the bearish triangular pattern at 0.382 [$1,46]. The targets below this level are 0.236 [1,14 dollari] and 0 [625 dollari].

The 24-hour price range of MATIC is 1.63- $ 1.79 and the 7-day range is 1.53- $ 1.94. Polygon’s 52-week price range is $ .014- $ 2.62.

The price of MATIC on this date last year was $ .018.

The average price for MATIC over the past 30 days is $ 1.76.

Polygon [+9.99%] closed its first daily candle of the new week with a value of $ 1.81 and in green figures for the second consecutive day.