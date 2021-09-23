Price analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Quant

Bitcoin analysis

Bitcoin’s price action it leveled off a bit after finding support resistance around the $ 40k level. Since yesterday it dropped below $ 40k on some exchanges, the price of BTC is back above $ 43k, at the time of writing.

As discussed inyesterday’s article, the price of bitcoin is currently in a descending channel and collides with the top of its channel on the 4-hour chart.

Traders can see on the 4-hour chart below that if BTC closes above the $ 43.8k level on the daily time scale the bulls could send the price higher in the short term and challenge the center of its range again around $ 46. , 5k.

Another good sign for market participants who are long on bitcoin is the fact that BTC has also broken out of its upward descending channel on the daily time scale.

The Fear and Greed Index is reading 27 ‘Fear’ and +6 from yesterday’s reading of 21 ‘Extreme Fear’.

BTC’s 24-hour range is $ 40,263- $ 44,172 and the 7-day range is $ 40,263- $ 48,852. Bitcoin’s 52-week range is $ 10,255- $ 64,804.

Over the past 30 days, the average price of BTC is $ 47,765.

The oscillators show no particular signs of help for BTC, but Wednesday’s rally was important for the bulls.

BTC [+7.18%] closed the daily candle on Wednesday at $ 43,582 with a bullish engulfing candle. Bitcoin’s price reversal came to a major inflection point of $ 40k and gave bullish traders some relief on Wednesday.

Ethereum analysis

Ether price rose more than 10% occasionally Wednesday and recovered the $ 3k price level before ETH’s daily close.

CryptoPatel’s 1D (1 day) chart below shows that ETH has successfully completed its pulse wave pattern and may be back testing $ 3.5k.

With the price of Ether above a major inflection point at $ 3,000, the bulls will want to recover the $ 3.5k level before the weekly close to mitigate the damage and virtually wipe out much of this week’s negative momentum.

If the bears manage to push the price below $ 3k again, then they will aim to push the price back below $ 2,891 as a primary target and then $ 2,372 as a secondary target.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 2,733- $ 3,099 and the 7-day price range is $ 2,733- $ 3,655. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 320 – $ 4,352.

The average price of Ether over the past 30 days is $ 3,402.

ETH [+11.31%] closed the daily candle on Wednesday with a value of $ 3,077 and in green figures, which broke a streak of three negative daily candles.

Quant analysis

The price of Quant has been one of the most volatile of all cryptocurrencies in the last 6 months and a dream for day traders who see it as an opportunity.

QNT is currently back above a major inflection point at $ 300 at the time of writing.

If the QNT bulls want to keep the momentum on Wednesday, they will want to send the price above $ 330 in the next few days.

Conversely, if bears wish to flex their muscles further, they will want to breach the $ 300 downside again and eventually send the price much lower. The secondary objective for QNT bears will be to try to hit a large gap down to the next support resistance at $ 213

Quant’s 24-hour price range is $ 262.06- $ 315.6 and the 7-day price range is $ 262.06- $ 374.14. QNT’s 52-week price range is $ 255.4- $ 416.6.

The 30-day average price of QNT is $ 339.01.

Quant [+17.91%] closed the daily candle on Wednesday with a value of 312.1 dollars and green figures.