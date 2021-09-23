Price analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana

Bitcoin analysis

Bitcoin price has given up support resistance at 43k dollars on Tuesday before heading to its last candle at 4 hours of the day.

The 4-hour chart of VincePrince shows what appears to be a bearish flag forming with the potential for a bearish continuation down to the $ 39,650- $ 40,600 level.

At the time of writing, BTC’s RSI is at its lowest level on the 4-hour time scale for more than one year.

If the bears are able to break out of the $ 40k level, there is not much resistance on the 4-hour chart between the $ 39k- $ 40k level and the price could drop to retest $ 32k.

If bitcoin bulls want to stop further bleeding in BTC price they need to regain ground above $ 43.5k and optimally above $ 46.5k before the weekly chart closes.

The Fear and Greed Index is reading 21 and is in the extreme fear region of the metric, the current reading is -6 from yesterday’s measure of 27 – fear.

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 40,203- $ 43,645 and the 7-day price range is $ 40,203- $ 48,852. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 10,255- $ 64,804.

The 30-day average price of Bitcoin is $ 47,397.

BTC [-5.44%] closed the daily candle on Tuesday in red for the 3rd consecutive day at $ 40,664.

Ethereum analysis

Ether lost $ 3k as a support resistance Tuesday and is now testing the next support levels mentioned in theanalyses yesterday at $ 2,955 on the 4-hour chart and $ 2,620 on the daily time scale.

The below chart of AtlasTrades shows Ether consolidating around $ 2,965 on the 2 hour chart, which corresponds to the aforementioned closest support resistance on the 4 hour chart.

The chart above assumes that consolidation at this level is a good opportunity to go long. If Ether manages to flip $ 3k towards the support resistance, the next 2 hour targets are $ 3,300 and then $ 3,660.

Loading... Advertisements

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 2,718- $ 3,098 and the 7-day price range is $ 2,718- $ 3,665. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 320- $ 4,352.

The 30-day average price of ETH is $ 3,393.

Ether [-7.08%] closed the daily candle on Tuesday at $ 2,765 and in red for the 3rd consecutive day.

Solana analysis

There is a battle going on at the level of $ 130 between Solana’s bulls and bears that is heating up. For the first time since September 2, the bears were able to send SOL lower than the $ 130 level and the price even briefly dropped below $ 120.

With so much positive price action over the past 60 days, Solana it is trying to find a true level to consolidate as the negative momentum wears off and the positive momentum can build up again. Solana is down 40.2% from its all-time high of $ 215.19 which was reached on September 9th.

Solana’s 1hr (1 hour) chart above from quantmaven paints a bearish short-term outlook for SOL. The analysis shows the potential for bears to push the price below the strong support resistance at $ 130 and send the price up to the $ 105 level.

Solana’s 24-hour price range is $ 119.47- $ 144.17 and the 7-day price range is $ 119.47- $ 170.14. SOL’s 52-week price range is $ 1.03- $ 215.19.

The 30-day average price of Solana is $ 133.31.

SOL [-13.23%] closed the daily candle on Tuesday at $ 123.81 and in red figures for a third consecutive day.

Solana [-22.06%] it also closed the weekly timeframe in red figures for the second consecutive week after closing eight consecutive green weekly candles earlier.