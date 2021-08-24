Price analysis of Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA)

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ethereum (ETH) is back on the path that other crypto projects hope to imitate – only upwards.

After the launch of EIP-1559, Ethereum was almost certainly destined to trade at least sideways for some time and had a bit of a hangover after the price took such a bullish trend in anticipation of the proposed improvement.

So with ETH running towards the top of the range, we have been looking closely at $ 3.5k. What can traders expect from this asset in the coming days?

Ethereum’s 4-hour chart is a beauty, and Stargazer_fx is showing on the chart below that there is much more upside coming if the macro trend continues to cooperate.

Ether’s next bullish target on the 4-hour chart is $ 3,579, followed by a secondary target of $ 3,880 and a third target of $ 4,168.

If the bulls continue to check the level where Ether traded above $ 3k, then a test of the first target should come in time.

Ether’s 24-hour range is $ 3,175- $ 3,377 and the 7-day range is $ 2,983- $ 3,377. The 52-week range of ETH is $ 320 – $ 4,352 and the average 30-day price of Ether is $ 2,837.

The price of Ethereum closed the daily candle on Monday with a value of $ 3,323 and in green figures for the second day in a row.

Cardano Price Analysis (ADA)

Cardano spent much of Monday’s daily candle with double-digit earnings as a percentage. ADA is now the # 3 crypto project by market cap and established several new ATHs on Monday, before hitting $ 3.

The new ADA’s all-time high is $ 2.94, and the asset is now + 134% versus the US dollar over the past 30 days, + 63.63% versus BTC and + 53.98% versus ETH over the same period.

The chart below from P_S_trade shows that Cardano is preparing to head towards potentially much higher prices and above $ 4 if the bulls prevail.

The uptrend on Cardano’s daily chart is intact above the trendline at $ 1.12. If the bears have any chance of regaining control on the 1D time scale, they need to break $ 1.80 in the first place because the bulls are in absolute control over this price.

ADA’s 24-hour range is $ 2.84- $ 2.94, and the 7-day range is $ 1.92- $ 2.94. Cardano’s one-year range is $ .075- $ 2,968, and ADA’s 30-day median price is $ 1.71.

ADA’s price closed the weekly time scale on Sunday in green figures for the sixth consecutive week.

On Monday, Cardano closed the daily candle at a value of $ 2.91 and in green figures for a second consecutive day.