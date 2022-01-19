Price analysis summary Polkadot, Dogecoin, Chainlink

The crypto market is losing value this Tuesday, Bitcoin is trading below $ 42,000 and the risk of another decline has not passed. This situation also negatively affects Polkadot (DOT / USD), Dogecoin (DOGE / USD) and Chainlink (LINK / USD).

Investors should consider that if Bitcoin falls below the $ 40,000 support, the prices of these three cryptocurrencies can weaken even further.

The International Monetary Fund recently reported that the impressive growth of cryptocurrencies over the past year has come with the unintended consequences of a “contagion through the financial markets”. The International Monetary Fund warned:

Given their volatility and relatively high valuations, their increased co-movement could soon jeopardize financial stability, especially in countries with widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, said this week that the outlook for the crypto market remains bearish due to the fact that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates at least three times this year to fight lingering inflation.

Monetary tightening is generally seen as a drag on risky assets, and according to Mike Novogratz, the crypto market underperformed in early 2022 due to weakness in the equity market.

According to data from the on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant, over 30,000 BTC worth $ 1.3 billion were withdrawn from crypto exchanges on January 11.

DOT is trading close to the $ 20 support level

Polkadot (DOT) has weakened from 55 dollars at 22.4 dollars since November 4 and the current price is 24.7 dollars.

If the price breaks the support level at 20 dollars, would be a very strong “sell” signal and the next target could be around 15 dollars.

Polkadot remains in a bear market and traders should use “stop-loss” and “take profit” orders when opening their positions as the risk is currently high.

DOGE remains under pressure

If the price drops below the current support which stands at 0.15 dollars, this would be a strong “sell” signal and the next target could be around 0.13 dollars.

The risk of further downside probably has not passed, but if the price rises above 0.25 dollars, we have the road open at 0.30 dollars.

LINK has support for $ 20

Chainlink has weakened from 38 dollars to 20 dollars from November 9, 2021 and the current price is 22.4 dollars.

The current support level for LINK is 20 dollars and if the price falls below it, the next price target could be around 18 dollars or even lower.

On the other hand, if the price exceeds the resistance of 30 dollars, it would be a strong “buy” signal and we have the way open to 35 dollars.

In summary

