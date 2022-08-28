Price and catalog of premiere series and movies (September 2022)

Find out here all the premieres of movies and series that arrive on Apple TV Plus in September 2022. The platform streaming, like every month, presents new movie titles, series and, of course, documentaries and specials. Remember that you can try Apple TV Plus for 7 days for free and then its regular price is $69 pesos per month.

Movie premieres on Apple TV Plus (September 2022)

The Greatest Beer Run Ever – Apple Original Movie

PREMIERE: Friday, September 30, 2022

Starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe, The Greatest Beer Run Ever is directed by Peter Farrelly and comes from Skydance Media. The screenplay is adapted by Farrelly, Brian Currie and Pete Jones, and is based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War by Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue. It is the true story of Donohue, who left New York in 1967 for Vietnam to seek out and share a few beers with his childhood friends while they served in combat.

sydney – Documentary film

PREMIERE: September 23, 2022

From producer Oprah Winfrey and directed by Academy Award nominee Reginald Hudlin, this revealing documentary pays tribute to the legendary Sidney Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker, and activist in the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement. Including candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more, the film is also produced by Derik Murray, in close collaboration with the Poitier family. Produced by Oprah Winfrey and hailing from Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment, the documentary is directed by Reginald Hudlin and written by Jesse James Miller. Derik Murray also serves as a producer. Terry Wood, Catherine Cyr, Brian Gersh, Paul Gertz, Reginald Hudlin, Joanna Shimkus Poitier, Anika Poitier, and Barry Krost are executive producers.

Central Park – Season 3

PREMIERE: Friday, September 9, 2022

The critically acclaimed hit animated musical comedy series will return for its third season on Friday, September 9. From creator, writer and executive producer Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith, the 13-episode third season will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with three episodes, followed by a weekly episode, every Friday thereafter through November 18. . In the third season of Central Parkas Bitsy continues her tireless quest to buy the park, Owen embarks on a new promotional campaign to make more people fall in love with him, and Paige finds herself busier than ever when she secures a deal for her first book.

Central Park stars a renowned voice cast including Josh Gad, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Emmy Raver-Lampman and Stanley Tucci and Kristen Bell, who will star in the third season in the new role of Abby , the younger sister of Paige (Hahn). Guest stars lending their voices for this season include the stars of The Afterparty, Sam Richardson, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz and Zoë Chao; the star of Swag, Ron Funches; the star of hello jack, Jack McBrayer; as well as Amber Ruffin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Craig Robinson, Tim Meadows, David Alan Grier and more. The new season will also add more than 40 new original songs to the catalogue.

Gutsy – Docuseries

PREMIERE: September 9, 2022

The highly anticipated eight-part documentary that follows Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton as they celebrate the brave women who inspire them, will premiere on Friday, September 9. Based on the best-selling book on the New York Times, The Book of Gutsy Womenthis docuseries features Hillary and Chelsea as they embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with women artists, activists, leaders, and everyday heroines who have become trailblazers and who show us what it truly means to be brave.

The Clintons are joined by some of their personal heroes, extraordinary, brave and resilient women who have made an impact on their community and the world, including Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Symone (known as Reggie Gavin), Abby Wambach, Natalie Wynn (known as ContraPoints), and many more. Gutsy showcases Hillary and Chelsea like you’ve never seen them before, revealing their special mother-daughter bond and the unique, multi-generational way they approach the important and timely themes highlighted in each episode.

Produced for Apple by HiddenLight Productions in association with Left/Right LLC, Gusty It is executive produced by Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, along with Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Anna Chai, who also serves as showrunner. Producers are Kevin Vargas and Claire Featherstone alongside consulting producers Huma Abedin and Bari Lurie. The series is directed by Chai, MJ Delaney, Amber Fares, Sally Freeman, Yu Gu, Joie Jacoby, Arlene Nelson, and Cynthia Wade.

life by her – Series

PREMIERE: September 2, 2022

The new series for children and families, “Life By Ella,” which will premiere worldwide on Friday, September 2. “Life By Ella” follows Ella as she returns to school with a new perspective, excited about what the future holds, and a great “seize the day” mindset after battling cancer. With her best friend by her side, she’s ready to tackle everything she’s been afraid of before and is determined not to let petty things like fake friends and social media “status” distract her.

life by her was created, written and produced by Jeff Hodsden (Bunk’d) and Tim Pollock (Bunk’d), with the first episode directed by Emmy Award nominee Linda Mendoza (Ugly Betty, harlem). The series stars Lily Brooks O’Briant (The Big Show Show, thetick), Artyon Celestine (Drama Club, claws) and Vanessa Carrasco (Irreplaceable You) with a cast that includes Kevin Rahm (lady secretary, Mad Men), Mary Faber (Parks and Recreation, Kidding), Aidan Wallace (You, The Kids Are Alright), Kunal Dudhek (Better Things, Shan Chi) and Maya Lynne Robinson (the connors, The Unicorn).