price and contents of the bundle – Nerd4.life

Today, January 19, 2022, it will be available PS5 on GameStop. Sony’s home console will get a restock on the chain’s website. According to what is indicated, there will be a bundle for the version with optical reader of the PlayStation 5. Here are the contents of the bundle and the price.

Inside the PS5 Standard Bundle will be included:

PS5 with optical reader

second controller (color Nova Pink)

the official remote

Resident Evil Village

MotoGP 21

charging station for controllers with headphone holder

The Bundle price will be: 699.98 euros.

It was from the beginning of December 2021 that we had no way of finding new ones PS5 on GameStop. The chain had in fact stopped the drops, certainly due to the fact that Sony no longer had stocks to distribute, having run out over the Christmas period, which obviously took precedence. Today, January 19, 2022, however, the drops are back.

We had already confirmed the arrival of new PS5s today thanks to an official message shared by the bot of the GameStop Twitch channel. The console will be made available in the next few hours, so be prepared to click very quickly to be able to buy it before the others.