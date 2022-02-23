Price and more details of the new and limited Cuphead figure

After the latest news about the franchise, now we bring you directly from Twitter a new and interesting message from one of the most promising projects of the moment among fans of Cuphead. This has been published recently and corresponds to a great figure from the Cuphead series.

In this case, it corresponds to a figure known as Cuphead Revealed, which will be released on February 25. Only 500 will be available to the public for $120 each and only ships to the US, UK, Canada and Australia due to licensing restrictions.

This is what it looks like:

presenting… cuphead revealed! 1ft, edition of 500, drops Feb 25th! pic.twitter.com/nyimMvXnGw — youtooz (@youtooz) February 19, 2022

Cuphead is a classic shoot-and-run action game that focuses on boss fights. Inspired by 1930s cartoons, the visuals and sounds are painstakingly crafted using the same techniques of the era, i.e. traditional hand-drawn animation, watercolor backgrounds, and original jazz recordings. Play as Cuphead or Mugman (in single player or co-op) as you traverse strange worlds, acquire new weapons, learn powerful super moves, and uncover hidden secrets as you seek to pay off your debt to the devil.

