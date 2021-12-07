price, colors and unique functions – Nerd4.life

Scuff has officially unveiled the new ones Reflex, Reflex Pro and Reflex FPS controllers for PS5, after the first announcement occurred months ago. Let’s see the images, the price and the exclusive functions of these models of controllers for PlayStation 5.

The Scuff Reflex for PS5 might look identical to an official Sony DualSense controller, but they include various additional features. First of all, there are a number of rear levers (removable) that can be programmed to have access to additional in-game actions: they are similar to what is proposed by the Xbox Elite Series 2. There is also a button to disable the levers quickly.

Reflex and Reflex Pro models include i triggers adaptive Sony PlayStation, while the Reflex FPS model offers an instant trigger that allows you to activate the trigger as if it were the button of a mouse for maximum speed.

All models of Reflex controllers for PS5 also include the ability to change the analog sticks, so you can choose between long, short, concave or convex versions. In addition, the plastic around the sticks can be removed: you can then choose the color to customize the controller.

Speaking precisely of the colors, the Scuf Reflex line for PS5 offers white, gray, black, orange, blue and red models. At the launch, however, there will be only the black model, while the others will arrive in the coming months.

As for the prices, the figures for the various Scuf Reflex for PS5 are:

Scuf Reflex: $ 199

Scuf Reflex Pro: $ 229

Scuf Reflex FPS: $ 259

Here are the Images dedicated to Scuf Reflex:

What do you think?