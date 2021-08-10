price ever so high since May

At the time this article is written and published, Bitcoin is trading at $ 43,771 (source CoinDesk). It has been above the $ 40,000 mark for the past four days and recorded a significant surge over the weekend that took it to $ 45,191, a level it hadn’t reached since mid-May.

BTC stable above $ 40,000, analysts optimism

Some analysts believe these are the first signs of a positive trend for the cryptocurrency destined to last over time, but considering the unpredictability of the market and the attention paid by the authorities on a global level, every perspective is to be taken with a grain of salt. The variation recorded over the last week can be seen below.

The graph below instead shows the trend of Bitcoin in the last three months: on the left side is the sharp drop in the price recorded around the middle of May, a few weeks after hitting the historical record of $ 64,829 in mid-April.

Loading... Advertisements

Finally, remember that it is good to approach cryptocurrency trading such as Bitcoin with the awareness that the possibility of maturing strong earnings in a short time it counteracts the volatility of the investment, closely linked to the very nature of these assets. The best thing is to acquire the necessary knowledge by relying on ad hoc structured courses.