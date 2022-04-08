price for this LG Smart TV

In its ads, the South Korean brand stands out for matching its great sound and visual clarity. The Smart TV OLED 55B1 is no exception, as it allows you to distinguish between an infinite number of colors, including pure black. every pixel of its large 55″ screen genuinely appreciated, its 4k vision is proof of that. But despite being large, it is not heavy and can be mounted on almost any surface.

As usual, a high-end device, such as the LG OLED55B1, exceeds 1,000 euros by far. Luckily, from today, April 6, and until April 13, you can buy it for 949.00 euros . It is a great reduction of 30% of its initial price: 1359.00 euros. It is a low price for a TV that is not only large, but also has great features.

It is compatible with HDR formats: HDR Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10 Pro and HDR Effect, among others. On the other hand, in the sound aspect it is not far behind. It has an Al Sound & DOLBY ATMOS processor that will allow you to enjoy 360º surround soundas if you were in the cinema.

the smart tv

Its Smart TV webOS 6.0 Premium operating system is one of the most intuitive and secure on the market. It employs the intelligent 4K a7 Gen4 processor with AI Deep Learning, which is automatically adapts its color and image to what is shown on the screen. Not only that, but it also comes with Alexa built in, so you don’t even have to change the channel manually.

On the other hand, it is not only one of the best televisions to view content, but also to play it. The 55B1 OLED is optimal for playing video games of the latest generation. It is compatible with nVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. Of course, it will also protect your eyesight thanks to the fact that it does not use free blue HEV.

Overall, the OLED 55B1 is a spacious TV with impeccable visual detail. Its sound performance means that you can do without external speakers. Whether to watch movies or series, or to play video games, for 949.00 euros it is a suitable choice.

