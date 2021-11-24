Price in Consolidation Above $ 1, There is Still Room for New Hikes

Ripple’s price appears in these last trading sessions in the consolidation phase above the 1 dollar support, after a retracement started on November 21st from the 1.09 dollar area.

The cryptocurrency, ranked seventh by market cap, is continuing to move away from the monthly high of $ 1.35 and dangerously close to the relative low of $ 0.9702.

Ripple (XRP) is trading at exactly $ 1.0340, down -1.05% this morning at 11:40 am.

Ripple continues its consolidation

After the first attempt in the $ 1.1 area, Ripple is now initiating a new consolidation around the current price level to avoid the $ 1 support test.

The closest technical value to the current price is represented by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, at $ 1.065, the breach of which could enable a continuation of the rises even to the area of ​​$ 1.1043, which is the subsequent resistance.

The final target, at the moment, is represented by the level of 1.2 dollars, but its surpassing would force to update the view with the creation of a new bullish channel.

Watch out for the breakout of the 1 dollar support

Turning instead to the bearish scenario, the break of the support at 1 dollar, in addition to further moving the price away from its aforementioned targets, could push Ripple (XRP) even towards the lows of the last three months at $ 0.83, with a decline in the price. Approximately -15% compared to the current value.

Before this support, however, there would be the test in the $ 0.97 area which instead coincides with the lows of the last month.

Generally speaking, a decline below $ 1 could therefore ignite the downward pressure on the cryptocurrency and compromise the bullish view that is being built with the current consolidation.

However, it should be considered that at the moment the trading volumes on Ripple are very low and the absence of volatility is allowing the cryptocurrency to catch its breath. Precisely for this reason, in the absence of clear stimuli, the most likely scenario for the rest of the week is that of consolidation above 1 dollar.

