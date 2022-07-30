Price increase in the United States is increasing in 2022

Prices in the United States register a considerable increase in 2022, and according to a report from the Federal Reserve the increase in June was 6.8%, compared to the previous year.

Food, rent, transportation, gasoline and other basic necessities register a considerable increase in price in the United States. Month after month, residents of the world’s leading power have seen the cost of living rise, and the latest statistics bear this out.

Between May and June the increase was no less than 1%. And this represents almost double what they had already increased in the previous month, that is, from April to May. Such a marked increase in the last month is a real warning sign since something similar has not been seen since 2005.

Even more striking is the report from the Federal Reserve, which estimated a jump of 6.8% in June 2022, compared to the previous year. And this is the highest growth seen in forty years within the United States.

Purchasing power in the United States

Without a doubt, the increase in prices in the United States is considerably limiting the purchasing power of North Americans. Especially of those most vulnerable groups such as the Latino, Afro-descendant and undocumented communities.

Other interesting statistics are those linked to the labor market. Something worrying according to many economists since the increase in income can further fuel inflation, causing companies to pass on their higher labor costs to customers, as is often the case. An endless cycle.

The increase in prices in the United States has been so rapid that wage increases have failed to mitigate the current inflationary crisis. Most consumers are at a disadvantage when it comes to the relationship between their income and the high cost of living.

Consumer spending and high prices in the United States

This Friday the US government also reported that consumer spending managed to outpace inflation last month. An increase of 0.1% is recorded between May and June, after updating some price changes.

This is not an indicator of less interest, we must bear in mind that consumer spending is considered the main engine of the US economy. And this has weakened in the face of very high inflation, although at the moment it still contributes to boosting inflation in the country. This is based on a growing demand for services, which range from air tickets and hotel rooms, to dinners in restaurants, for example.

But it would be necessary to see until when this happens, since not a few warn that buyers feel pressured, and many times they cannot access the items they are looking for. This is an unequivocal sign that consumer spending is gradually weakening in the United States.

Walmart and Best Buy forecast losses

Walmart itself has acknowledged that it has stopped selling clothing and other consumer goods, as customers prioritize food and gasoline, something that prevents them from accessing other items assumed to be secondary.

For its part, Best Buy reduced its sales plans and therefore profits, given that growing inflation has forced them to readjust their purchases, and this has affected, above all, the sale of household appliances.

On a political level, this also has its effects, and obviously puts the current Democratic administration in check in the US Congress, before the mid-term elections take place in November 2022.