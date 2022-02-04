price increase in the USA, will it also happen in Italy? – Multiplayer.it

Amazon Prime gets a price increase in USEgoing from the current $ 12.99 to $ 14.99 monthly or $ 139 annually compared to the 119 dollars that were previously requested, all starting from 18 February for new customers or from 25 March 2022 for those who already have an active subscription, waiting to understand what will happen in Italy.

It is not the first time that such a maneuver has taken place but the last one dates back to 2018, with a series of reasons given by the company for this decision: in particular, the production costs for the original contents of Amazon Prime Videoon which the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is coming, which represents a colossal maxi-production, in addition to the increases in transport costs and wages as regards the classic e-commerce division.

The increase is more notable if you look at the trend in the cost of Amazon Prime from the beginning in the US, where it started earlier than in Europe: in 2005 it cost $ 79 a year and the price remained practically the same for a decade. , to then make more frequent increases starting from 2014.

For the moment, there is no information on possible reflections elsewhere: in Italy the price remains unchanged, at least for now, but it is not excluded that the maneuver will also be extended abroad, as happens for other subscription services.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is Prime Video’s new maxi-production

In Italy there have been two price increases so far: in 2015 with the passage from 9.99 to 19.99 euros per year and in 2018 when the price reached the current 36 euros per year.

Considering that the price increase in the USA was justified by a need to rebalance costs with revenues, it is not excluded that a price adjustment will not take place on a global scale: in the last quarter, Amazon reported a reduction in operating income from 6.9 to 3.5 billion dollars, although all other indicators are clearly positive. We remind you that the Amazon Prime subscription includes i benefits on shipping, Amazon Prime Video, photo cloud, Twitch Prime with Prime Gaming and various other features.