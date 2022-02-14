Price increases 2022, bad news for those who have a pet

Because of the 2022 price increases, everything has increased, and even the disbursements that refer to the care of our animal friends lead to heavy consequences.

The price increases in 2022 they do not spare even our animal friends. Unfortunately, there is no good news at all for those who have dogs, cats and other companions to care for at home. The increases in electricity, gas, fuel and many basic necessities and does not affect this area as well.

In fact, there is an important increase in inflation, climbed to 3.8%. A very high percentage that has not been seen for more than a dozen years. To be precise, from the previous economic crisis of 2008.

Thanks also to the two difficult years of the pandemic, the economic and financial situation for many families and businesses has become much more difficult. The consequence of all this is precisely the 2022 increases, which will surely accompany us throughout the current year.

Price increases 2022, heavy increases for animal care but there is a Bonus

So even those who have animals will now have to face an important outlay to put their well-being before everything. Food, veterinary expenses in general, accessories and everything needed to make Fido, Felix and other pets happy are all levitated upwards.

Pet food is starting to rise by an average of 40%. In order to buffer this and other increases in 2022, the Government has conceived the so-called Animal Bonus, which will be useful for obtaining personal income tax deductions on expenses incurred.

The highest amount that can be obtained is equal to 550 euros, for expenses related to the purchase of medicines in particular, visits to the veterinarian and various examinations. All this will be possible by responding to the necessary eligibility criteria.

For example you will have to own the property of a duly registered animal at the relative registry, and keep receipts, receipts and invoices of the disbursements made. Which must be traceable and therefore carried out through forms of payment in electronic currency (credit or debit cards, bank or postal transfers and the like).