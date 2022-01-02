Price increases in IKEA stores

The group that controls most of the Ikea stores has announced that in the coming months the prices of many of its products will increase due to the inconvenience caused by the global crisis of the “supply chain”, literally “supply chain”, that is the complex and interconnected transportation and supply system on which world trade and economy are based. In some countries, the costs of Ikea furniture have already risen, in some cases by up to 50 percent, but now more generally it is estimated that prices will increase by an average of 9 percent in the short term.

In a statement released a few days ago, Ingka Group – a multinational company linked to the founder of IKEA, the Swedish entrepreneur Ingvar Kamprad – explained that in the last year and a half there has been an “unprecedented” demand for furniture and accessories that respond to the needs of the “new realities of people”, who spend much more time at home need more “functionality and to optimize space”.

Tolga Öncü, in charge of organizing the management of the group’s stores, said that during the pandemic Ikea had tried to keep the prices of its products stable because “it was the right thing to do”. Now, due to the “significant limitations” on the transport of goods and the availability of raw materials that are causing inconvenience and price increases globally, the company “has to recharge part of the costs” that is no longer able to amortize on customers .

The Ingka Group statement explains that price increases will be more acute in Europe and North America, especially due to the higher costs of transport and purchase of raw materials that are affecting all the large chains that trade in Europe.

A few months ago, Ikea had already announced possible increases in the prices of its products following the first disruptions in the global supply chain. To give some concrete examples, the Malm desk, which in Italy costs 129 euros, in the United Kingdom in October was 99 pounds and now costs 150 pounds (from 118 to 180 euros). The Klippan two-seater sofa, one of the most popular of the brand, now costs 199 pounds, 20 more than a few months ago (in Italy it starts at 249 euros).

