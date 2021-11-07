Price increases not only for energy and fuels: bread is also skyrocketing

ROME – The commodity crisis causes retail prices for bread to soar, with increases that have been registered in recent days throughout the peninsula and prices that in some cities skyrocket. Codacons denounces it, reporting how the increases in retail price lists for loaves and similar products will cost Italian families a total of 690 million euros more on an annual basis. “Bread is one of the unmissable foods on Italian tables, to the point that the average per capita consumption in our country is approximately 41 kg per year – explains the president Carlo Rienzi – The record prices of wheat are having direct repercussions on the retail price lists of this product, with prices that in recent days have registered average increases of + 10% on the territory. Analyzing the Istat data relating to the average monthly expenditure of Italians for this food, the price increases in the price lists will produce, with the same consumption, an increase in expenditure equal to an average of +26.5 euros per year per family only for the purchase of bread ” .

FLIGHTS, ENERGY AND FUELS TO THE STARS

Furthermore, the National Consumers Union has elaborated Istat data to draw up the ranking of the products that are registering the greatest increases. Not only to rise in October flights, electricity, gas and petrol, but also oil, pasta, meat and games. At the top of the top ten of non-food products, flights, with international ones winning with an astronomical + 38.8% compared to October 2020 (domestic flights + 19.9%). In second place gas, + 33.3% on an annual basis, in third place LPG and methane for cars, with a jump of 33%, in fourth place diesel: + 23.5% that for means of transport and + 22.3% for heating. Petrol is in fifth position, + 22.1%. Fixed phones and faxes follow, + 21.4%, electricity in seventh position with + 17.7%, coffee machines (+ 15.5%) and cameras and video cameras (+ 15.3%). Appliances for heating and air conditioners closed in tenth place, with + 13.3%. Although out of the top ten, in anticipation of Christmas, the rise in the price of games (traditional and electronic) is worrying, which already in October recorded + 5.7% on an annual basis but even + 2.4% on September and which discount the supply problems from China. At the top of the top ten of food products, oils other than olive oils, which cost 17.7% more than a year ago.

AGGRAVATION OF 600 EUROS

According to the estimates of the Federconsumatori National Observatory, only considering the increases for energy, fuel and bread, citizens face increases of +551.84 euros per year. “What worries us is that these are increases in vital sectors, which would put the most vulnerable in particular in great difficulty. This is why we invited the Antitrust to verify the existence of speculative phenomena both on fuels and on bread and pasta, to avoid restrictive agreements capable of making the damage to citizens even more serious ». “In this delicate phase – continues Federconsumatori – it is urgent that the government intervene by putting a reform of the taxation system on the agenda: on bills, with a review and remodeling of the notorious system charges; on fuels, with a revision of excise duties and the adoption of a mobile excise system, capable of reducing the excise duty as the cost of the raw material increases; on consumer goods, with a reduction in rates