Price increases on electricity and gas, here is the sting in the bill for the Milanese: how much will we pay – Corriere.it

from Luca Caglio

Electricity and gas tariffs are running and estimates say that the cost for households will almost double compared to 2021. In the last three months alone, electricity has grown by 55 percent and gas by 42 percent. Leaps that also impact on the Lombard production system. Hunt for the lightest bills on the market

Dear bills. The only breath of air comes from the water tariffs, which have remained impermeable to the rain of price increases that weighed down the air in electricity and gas prices, which in recent months have become new luxury goods. Yet warming up in winter, as well as washing with hot water and turning on the light at nightfall, is a common need. Not to mention the use of household appliances or computers that are almost always on in times of pandemics when working remotely. It is estimated that the 2022 energy account for a typical Milanese family, that is, made up of three or four people, will have double amounts compared to 2021: by virtue of average annual consumption of 3,200 kWh and 1,400 cubic meters, electricity goes from 611 to 1,125 euros, while gas from 980 to 1,983 euros. Equally significant is the comparison between the current quarter and last October-December: electricity grows by 55%, gas by 42%. A scenario connected to the protected market, regulated by the Arera (the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment) and alternative to the free market until 2023.

The impact on businesses Leaps that impact not only on families but also on traders and companies . That sign + that a cross for the energy-intensive sectors: steel, paper, concrete, ceramics, food processing, glass. The executive has budgeted 3.8 billion to calm the utilities, almost equalizing the intervention of the last semester. The intention is to reduce or cancel the system charges, that is to say the costs (defined by the Arera) which weigh on light for 20 percent and which are used to finance renewable sources. Temporary measures are good, but structural reform is needed – relaunch Paolo Cazzaniga of Altroconsumo -, for example by lowering the VAT on gas to 10 per cent (in this quarter to 5), then transferring the additional charges to general taxation and, finally, increasing supervision to ensure uniformity between the wholesale and retail markets. Goals enshrined in an online petition. In the meantime, families and businesses must be alert, read their bills, know their consumption in order to intercept the most competitive offer on the market, perhaps one of those at a fixed price for 12 months: The rate change without costs and can take place at any time, explains Cazzaniga.

The numbers of the sector In the Milanese market about 250 companies operate: 174 sell electricity, 72 supply gas. Among the operators, the leader – A2A group – explains how to save with the use of the electricity and gas social bonus, or a discount on the bill for large families in difficulty (intended for the Isee income bracket of economic hardship): a benefit from 128 to 177 euros for the light. In perspective, to contain expenses, one item to intervene on are boilers and air conditioners: it is necessary to focus on new systems with high energy efficiency on which there are also tax incentives. A2a also has its offers, such as favorable medical services for customers and so on.

Marketing campaigns Despite the prices, in fact, the market proliferates. Just think of the customer response to marketing operations, such as those of the Sorgenia company which, for example, managed to increase sales by 20 percent on a monthly average on the occasion of the online launch of a project against gender violence (# semper25novembre), always with an eye on green innovation: We inaugurated a configurator for photovoltaics – says the digital director Paolo Rohr -, which allows you to design your own system on the site and buy it in one click. But the economic sting affects every socio-economic area, including culture, as Matteo Forte, director of the Lirico and Nazionale theaters points out: Many private realities, such as cinemas, will throw in the towel if the government does not update the payment mechanism. subsidies: virtuous entrepreneurs must be rewarded.

