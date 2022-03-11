Price of BITCOIN and CRYPTOCURRENCIES today, Friday, March 11, 2022 in Mexico

Written in TRENDS the
Today, Thursday, March 10, 2022, the bitcoin is priced at $39,400 dollars per unit, this means in percentage terms a decrease of +1.4% in 24 hours. ethereumthe second cryptocurrency with the highest capitalization and fame in the world, it is listed on $2 thousand 630 dollarsthis represents an increase of +1% compared to yesterday.
According to analysts at Investing, the price of cryptocurrencies Not much has changed since yesterday in the crypto market. We remain bearish and expect further weakness. Note a new intraday corrective recovery after a recent sharp and impulsive drop
Bitcoin it is falling sharply from a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement gold level and 42k resistance area after we noticed a nice bearish setup formation with five waves of decline and three waves of correction.
What is the price today of the main cryptocurrencies?
Bitcoin (BTC): $39,400
Ethereum (ETH): $2,630
Binance Coin (BNB): $374
Solana (SUN): 82 dollars
Cardano (ADA): $1
Tether (USDT): 1 dollar
XRP (XRP): $0.74
Polkadot (DOT): $18
Terra (MOON): $96
Dogecoin (DOGE): 0.14 dollar
Shiba Inu (SHIB): $0.0000266
Avalanche (AVAX): $75
