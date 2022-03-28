Price of BITCOIN and CRYPTOCURRENCIES today, Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Mexico

Today Sunday March 27, 2022the Bitcoin it has a price of $44 thousand 700 dollars per unitthis means in percentage terms an increase of +5.7% during one week. ethereumthe second cryptocurrency with the highest capitalization and fame in the world, it is listed on $3 thousand 150 dollars.

According to analysts from investment, Bitcoin threatens once again to explode. The cryptocurrency leader continues its upward trend, gaining more than 7000 points in market value in the last 10 days. It has surpassed $45,000 for the first time since February 10.

Increased buying pressure from the Luna Foundation Guard, which is currently hoarding Bitcoin to boost Terra’s UST reserves, and renewed confidence among market participants have helped Bitcoin to bloom last week.

What is the price today of the main cryptocurrencies?

Bitcoin (BTC): $44,700

Ethereum (ETH): $3,150

Binance Coin (BNB): $414

Sunshine (SUN): $100

Cardano (ADA): $1.1

Tether (USDT): 1 dollar

XRP (XRP): $0.82

Polkadot (DOT): $21

Terra (MOON): $90

Dogecoin (DOGE): $0.13

Shiba Inu (SHIB): $0.0000245

Avalanche (AVAX): $85

