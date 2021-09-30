Price of Cardano (ADA), is it time to buy or to wait?

The price of ADA, the system’s cryptocurrency Cardano is in suffering. Over the month, the ADA cryptocurrency loses -23.61% and over the 24 hours it is in negative territory by -1.70%.

At three months, it still remains positive by + 50.79%, but the market wonders if the Cardano price (ADA) will it manage to hold above $ 2 in value where it is now or if it is not set for a subsequent fall to $ 1.87 as the first major support and further down to $ 1.65 as the second major support (AmbCrypto data).

Let’s analyze the factors that concern Cardano in detail, to understand its internal dynamics and then refer to its dependence on the rest of the cryptocurrency market.

The factors affecting the price of Cardano (ADA)

Following the collapse of the markets in the first part of the second quarter of the year, investors accumulated large quantities of ADA causing the price to double and then triple compared to the last week of July (1.05 USD on 20 July).

A build-up of ADA that took the price to an all-time high of nearly USD 3 (for some platforms it would have surpassed this price) in early September. The activation of the Alonzo phase on the Cardano platform, which launched the “era” of smart contracts also on the decentralized platform (?), Pushed the price so high.

With the euphoria over the implementation of the new feature over, many investors “dropped the party” and the price plummeted.

To this it should be added that ADA is among the few cryptocurrencies present in Grayscale’s digital large-cap fund, one of the most important funds in the crypto landscape and which, due to its importance, also acts as a benchmark.

The Grayscale fund has lost value and also assets under management, going from 472.9 million to 453.4 million USD in AUM in just 24 hours (now it is at 449 million USD, ed), explains AmbCrypto. It is true that the weight of ADA within the Grayscale fund is just 5.18%, but the decline has nevertheless had an impact.

Lack of ADA price movement

Another data to add to the analysis of the fundamental factors concerning the price of ADA, calls into question the volume of cryptocurrency present in the trading markets.

The ADAs in circulation decreased in September. In fact, the ADA circulating supply shown by Messari indicates a decrease, albeit minimal, of -0.37% at 30 days, while at 7 days the circulation of the altcoin remained the same.

The push of Bitcoin

As we observed this September, now at sunset, some factors have exerted conflicting pressures on the entire market.

Driven by bitcoin, the prices of most cryptocurrencies regained ground in the first part of September on the long wave of August, but the dispute between the SEC and Coinbase and the declaration by the Chinese central bank that cryptocurrencies are illegal in China, they depressed investors and the market.

An apparently uncertain month of October opens because it lacks real and concrete expectations. The only hope for the market is approval by the SEC of an ETF, which the head of the US authority wants tied to current bitcoin or ethereum futures depending on the type of ETF that the companies will want to submit for approval.

If, however, we rely on previous halving-related bitcoin cycles then we can add that October and November are the months of the final rush.

We’ll see.

