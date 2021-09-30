Price of Cardano (ADA), is it time to buy or to wait?

Let’s analyze the factors that concern Cardano in detail, to understand its internal dynamics and then refer to its dependence on the rest of the cryptocurrency market.

The factors affecting the price of Cardano (ADA)

Following the collapse of the markets in the first part of the second quarter of the year, investors accumulated large quantities of ADA causing the price to double and then triple compared to the last week of July (1.05 USD on 20 July).

A build-up of ADA that took the price to an all-time high of nearly USD 3 (for some platforms it would have surpassed this price) in early September. The activation of the Alonzo phase on the Cardano platform, which launched the “era” of smart contracts also on the decentralized platform (?), Pushed the price so high.

With the euphoria over the implementation of the new feature over, many investors “dropped the party” and the price plummeted.

To this it should be added that ADA is among the few cryptocurrencies present in Grayscale’s digital large-cap fund, one of the most important funds in the crypto landscape and which, due to its importance, also acts as a benchmark.

The Grayscale fund has lost value and also assets under management, going from 472.9 million to 453.4 million USD in AUM in just 24 hours (now it is at 449 million USD, ed), explains AmbCrypto. It is true that the weight of ADA within the Grayscale fund is just 5.18%, but the decline has nevertheless had an impact.