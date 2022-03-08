price of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions appears on PS Store, costs less than expected? – Multiplayer.it

GTA 5 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. Now, we have a way to discover the price of the game in such versions, thanks to the fact that it appeared on the Australian PlayStation Store.

As you can see below, an image showing a screenshot of the Australian PlayStation Store was shared via Twitter. The (promotional) price is 15 Australian dollars, but only until June 14, 2022. With the exchange rate, it would be about 10 euros: the direct exchange, however, is almost never the actual price. The price, of course, will become € 39.99 starting from June 14, 2022, as written on the PlayStation Store.

We also remind you that GTA Online it will be included as part of the PlayStation Plus starting from the release, ie from March 15, 2022. According to PlayStation Game Size, the final price of the Online version (also sold separately) will be 20 dollars, usually directly transformed into 20 €.

In the case of XboxInstead, it will be possible to purchase the online mode of GTA 5 at a reduced price (-50%) until June 14, 2022. If you only buy GTA Online, you can then purchase the campaign separately.

For the moment, the Grand Theft Auto 5 product page is not available on the Italian PlayStation Store. According to PlayStation Game Size, the game will weigh 86,837 GB and the preload will be available from tomorrow. So let’s assume that the preorder will be activated soon also in Italy.

Waiting for news, we also report this PS5 / Xbox Series vs PC Ultra 4K comparison, here are the graphic differences of GTA 5.