price of the dollar and other currencies
Starting today, the Central Bank of Cuba buys US dollars and other currencies from natural persons.
The island’s banking authorities have reported that the exchange rates of each bank branch depend on their profit margins and the exchange rates will be adjusted every day, based on conversions in the international currency market.
The Banco Popular de Ahorro left the following explanatory note on the exchange rate and how the conversion is made:
In the case of deposit by window, the client must multiply, for example, the amount of euros by the BUY exchange rate of today, which is 119.41104 and the result is divided by the official rate of the Cuban peso for natural person of the dollar (USD), which is 120.0000, that will be the amount of MLC that is credited to your card in MLC.
Since Cuban Directory We offer you the daily exchange rates for each currency of the different banks and CADECA exchange houses.
Exchange Rate of the Central Bank of Cuba
Official exchange rate in relation to the Cuban Peso.
Valid from 2022-08-04
until 2022-08-05
NAME
INITIALS
CT
CT Population
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|AUD
|16.73760
|83.68800
|NEW MEXICAN PESO
|MXN
|1.17903
|5.89515
|POUND STERLING
|GBP
|29.19120
|145.95600
|THE NORWEGIAN CROWN
|NOK
|2.46784
|12.33920
|SWEDISH KRONA
|SEK
|2.37241
|11.86204
|AMERICAN DOLLAR
|USD
|24,000,000
|120,00000
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|CAD
|18.67850
|93.39248
|JAPANESE YEN
|JPY
|5.54875
|1.10975
|DANISH CROWN
|DKK
|3.30269
|16.51346
|SWISS FRANC
|CHF
|25.12037
|125.60184
|CONVERTIBLE WEIGHT
|CUC
|1.00000
|1.00000
|EURO
|EUR
|24.56880
122.84400
* In the case of JPY, the exchange rate is expressed indirectly and for other currencies directly.
Exchange Rate of the Popular Savings Bank
Official exchange rate in relation to the Cuban Peso.
Valid from 2022-08-03
until 2022-08-03
CURRENCY
EXCHANGE
REDEMPTION
|EUR
|23.918300814
|24.93609919
|GBP
|28.608900973
|29.82629903
|USD
|0.042553191
|0.04081632
|CAD
|0.054344344
|0.0527381
|CHF
|0.040697876
|0.03903674
|MXN
|0.881885707
|0.82239344
|DKK
|0.311098285
|0.29840041
|NOK
|0.415335416
|0.39838297
|SEK
|0.435109754
|0.41735019
|JPY
|5.652765766
5.42204099
Metropolitan Bank Exchange Rate
Official exchange rate in relation to the Cuban Peso.
Valid from 2022-08-04
until 2022-08-04
CURRENCY
EXCHANGE
REDEMPTION
|AUD
|81.63792
|87.46920
|CAD
|91.56739
|98.10792
|CHF
|122.29617
|131.03161
|DKK
|16.04694
|17.19315
|EUR
|119.41104
|127.94040
|GBP
|142.86048
|153.06480
|JPY
|1.17276
|1.09458
|MXN
|5.74929
|6.15995
|NOK
|12.10374
|12.96830
|SEK
|11.51564
|12.33818
|USD
|110.40000
123.60000
CADECA Exchange Rate
Currency
Purchase
|CAD
|91.56739
|CHF
|122.29617
|EUR
|119.41104
|GBP
|142.86048
|JPY
|1.13926
|MXN
|5.74929
|USD
110.40000
Exchange rates of the informal currency market in Cuba
Currency
Purchase
Sale
|EUR
|120.00
|125.00
|USD
|115.00
|125.00
|MLC
|115.00
120.00