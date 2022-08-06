price of the dollar and other currencies

Starting today, the Central Bank of Cuba buys US dollars and other currencies from natural persons.

The island’s banking authorities have reported that the exchange rates of each bank branch depend on their profit margins and the exchange rates will be adjusted every day, based on conversions in the international currency market.

The Banco Popular de Ahorro left the following explanatory note on the exchange rate and how the conversion is made:

In the case of deposit by window, the client must multiply, for example, the amount of euros by the BUY exchange rate of today, which is 119.41104 and the result is divided by the official rate of the Cuban peso for natural person of the dollar (USD), which is 120.0000, that will be the amount of MLC that is credited to your card in MLC.

Exchange Rate of the Central Bank of Cuba

Official exchange rate in relation to the Cuban Peso.

Valid from 2022-08-04

until 2022-08-05

NAME INITIALS CT CT Population AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 16.73760 83.68800 NEW MEXICAN PESO MXN 1.17903 5.89515 POUND STERLING GBP 29.19120 145.95600 THE NORWEGIAN CROWN NOK 2.46784 12.33920 SWEDISH KRONA SEK 2.37241 11.86204 AMERICAN DOLLAR USD 24,000,000 120,00000 CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 18.67850 93.39248 JAPANESE YEN JPY 5.54875 1.10975 DANISH CROWN DKK 3.30269 16.51346 SWISS FRANC CHF 25.12037 125.60184 CONVERTIBLE WEIGHT CUC 1.00000 1.00000 EURO EUR 24.56880

122.84400

* In the case of JPY, the exchange rate is expressed indirectly and for other currencies directly.

Exchange Rate of the Popular Savings Bank

Official exchange rate in relation to the Cuban Peso.

Valid from 2022-08-03

until 2022-08-03 CURRENCY EXCHANGE REDEMPTION EUR 23.918300814 24.93609919 GBP 28.608900973 29.82629903 USD 0.042553191 0.04081632 CAD 0.054344344 0.0527381 CHF 0.040697876 0.03903674 MXN 0.881885707 0.82239344 DKK 0.311098285 0.29840041 NOK 0.415335416 0.39838297 SEK 0.435109754 0.41735019 JPY 5.652765766

5.42204099

Metropolitan Bank Exchange Rate

Official exchange rate in relation to the Cuban Peso.

Valid from 2022-08-04

until 2022-08-04 CURRENCY EXCHANGE REDEMPTION AUD 81.63792 87.46920 CAD 91.56739 98.10792 CHF 122.29617 131.03161 DKK 16.04694 17.19315 EUR 119.41104 127.94040 GBP 142.86048 153.06480 JPY 1.17276 1.09458 MXN 5.74929 6.15995 NOK 12.10374 12.96830 SEK 11.51564 12.33818 USD 110.40000

123.60000

CADECA Exchange Rate Currency Purchase CAD 91.56739 CHF 122.29617 EUR 119.41104 GBP 142.86048 JPY 1.13926 MXN 5.74929 USD

110.40000