Price of the dollar in Colombia exceeds 4,000 pesos – Financial Sector – Economy
After a Wednesday in which it registered a small drop, the currency strengthened this Thursday.
The currency has come to trade at more than 4,130 pesos during the day.
May 12, 2022, 03:05 PM
The price of the dollar in Colombia has already exceeded 4,100 pesos, confirming its bullish streak in recent days.
After a Wednesday in which it registered a small drop, the currency strengthened this Thursday and even traded at more than 4,130 pesos.
The day began at 4,105 pesos and has had as its highest and lowest prices 4,133 pesos and 4,092.40 pesos, respectively.
At 11:30 am, it was trading on average at 4,105.18 pesos, 24.86 pesos above the Representative Market Rate (TRM) of the day, which is 4,080.32 pesos.
At 11:55 am, the average trade was up a couple of pesos: to 4,107.64 pesos.
