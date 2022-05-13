Business

Price of the dollar in Colombia exceeds 4,000 pesos – Financial Sector – Economy

Photo of Zach Zach24 mins ago
0 14 2 minutes read

close


close

dollar

After a Wednesday in which it registered a small drop, the currency strengthened this Thursday.

After a Wednesday in which it registered a small drop, the currency strengthened this Thursday.

The currency has come to trade at more than 4,130 pesos during the day.

The price of the dollar in Colombia has already exceeded 4,100 pesos, confirming its bullish streak in recent days.

After a Wednesday in which it registered a small drop, the currency strengthened this Thursday and even traded at more than 4,130 pesos.

The day began at 4,105 pesos and has had as its highest and lowest prices 4,133 pesos and 4,092.40 pesos, respectively.

At 11:30 am, it was trading on average at 4,105.18 pesos, 24.86 pesos above the Representative Market Rate (TRM) of the day, which is 4,080.32 pesos.

At 11:55 am, the average trade was up a couple of pesos: to 4,107.64 pesos.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach24 mins ago
0 14 2 minutes read

Related Articles

How much is it trading this Friday, May 13?

36 mins ago

Price of the dollar today Friday, peso starts session with advance

7 hours ago

Musk Suspends Twitter Buyout While Clarifying Details About Fake Accounts

8 hours ago

Elon Musk says deal to buy Twitter is on hold

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button