Price of the dollar in Colombia today, August 21 exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

The price of the dollar in Colombia for Sunday, August 21, 2022 remained unchanged. The TRM increased by 13.56% (525.3 Pesos) in reference to the same day of the previous year and rose 2.25% (96.91 pesos) compared to the same day of the previous month.

The representative market exchange rate (TRM) is the amount of Colombian pesos per one United States dollar. The TRM is calculated based on foreign currency purchase and sale operations between financial intermediaries that trade in the Colombian foreign exchange market, with compliance on the same day when foreign currency trading takes place.

Currently, the Financial Superintendence of Colombia is the one that calculates and certifies the TRM on a daily basis based on the operations registered on the immediately preceding business day. For today it is as follows:

Movements of the dollar in Colombia

Given this fluctuating behavior, analysts explained that the exchange rate channel behaves like an ‘escape valve’ at times of high liquidity stress, and given the high inflation experienced in Europe, in addition to the increased expectation that the Fed will go back up sharply rates; plus the rise in the price of gas, the uncertainty with the US currency will be unstoppable and unpredictable.

“The volatility of the exchange rate is now higher than before, due to the perception of high risk due to external factors (fears of global recession, high inflation, increase in interest rates) and also to the uncertainty associated with macro challenges of Colombia (twin high deficits) amid the ambitious reform agenda of the new government”, said Julio César Romero, chief economist at Corficolombiana.

As for crude oil prices, these also fell last Friday after rising for two days and were headed for a weekly loss, as the strength of the dollar and concerns about the global economic slowdown weighed amid rising inflation rates. .

The barrel of Brent oil, a reference for Colombia, it fell 1.82% to US$94.83; while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also fell 1.64% to US$89.02.

“The global recession and demand destruction are the main causes for concern due to weak data from the US, the euro zone and China. Signs of slowing economic growth are pervasive and could dent oil demand.” PVM analysts said.