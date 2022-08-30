Price of the dollar in Colombia today, August 30 exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

The price of the dollar in Colombia for Tuesday, August 30, 2022 fell 1.89 Pesos, equivalent to a decrease of 0.04% compared to the previous day. The TRM increased by 14.4% (552 Pesos) in reference to the same day of the previous year and rose 2% (85.83 pesos) compared to the same day of the previous month.

The representative market exchange rate (TRM) is the amount of Colombian pesos per one United States dollar. The TRM is calculated based on the purchase and sale of foreign currency between financial intermediaries that trade in the Colombian exchange market, cwith fulfillment the same day when the negotiation of the currencies is carried out.

Currently, the Financial Superintendence of Colombia is the one that calculates and certifies the TRM on a daily basis based on the operations registered on the immediately preceding business day. For today it is as follows:

Behavior of the dollar in Colombia

At the regional level, the currencies of Latin America have registered a disparate behavior since last Thursday, while most of the regional stock exchanges exhibited gains, with the attention of the markets focused on the speech that the president of the United States Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, at the entity’s symposium.

“In part, he reiterated a slightly hawkish message in which he highlighted the need to maintain a restrictive monetary policy for a longer time, this in order to get inflation to converge towards its target level of 2%,” he said. Gabriel Granados, senior economic research professional at Banco Agrario.

Regarding the local environment, this week the Dane will publish the unemployment and export figures for July. “The evolution of the discussions around the tax reform will be relevant, an issue that will undoubtedly be a relevant driver for the local market in the coming weeks,” Granada said.