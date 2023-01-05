Price of the dollar in Colombia today, January 5: exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

This Thursday, January 5, The price of the dollar in Colombia is quoted at $4,924.00 Colombian pesoswhich means that it presented an increase of 1.69% Unlike January 4 ($4,842.26). As established by the Bank of the Republic in the most recent on their website.

According to the study carried out by the Financial Superintendency of Colombia, the representative exchange rate of the market (TRM) increased by 20.56% (839.89 pesos) unlike the same day in the year 2022 and went up a 3.29% (156.81 pesos) compared to the same day of the previous month.

The US currency today has reached the highest level in more than a month, since the last one that presented a significant rise was the November 22, 2022 when it presented a value of ($4,911 pesos). Currently, the Financial Superintendence of Colombia is the only entity that is in charge of studying, calculating and certifying the TRM based on the operations registered the business day immediately before.

Conversion table from dollars to Colombian pesos