Price of the dollar in Colombia today, January 6: exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

This Friday, January 6, The price of the dollar in Colombia is quoted at $4,989.58 Colombian pesoswhich means that it presented an increase of 1.33% Unlike January 5 ($4,924.00). As established by the Bank of the Republic in the most recent on their website.

According to the study carried out by the Financial Superintendency of Colombia, the representative exchange rate of the market (TRM) increased by 23.43% (947.22 pesos) unlike the same day in the year 2022 and went up a 3.68% (177.21 pesos) compared to the same day of the previous month.

The US currency today has reached the highest level in more than a month, since the last one that presented a significant rise was the November 21, 2022 when it presented a value of ($4,994 pesos). Currently, the Financial Superintendence of Colombia is the only entity that is in charge of studying, calculating and certifying the TRM based on the operations registered the business day immediately before.

Movement of the dollar in Colombia in the last days