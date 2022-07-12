Price of the dollar in Colombia today July 11, 2022 – Financial Sector – Economy

The dollar continues to rise in Colombia. After reaching a maximum price of 4,438 pesos last week, the US currency closed today with an average price of 4,513.69 pesos, which represented an increase of 125.42 pesos compared to the Representative Market Rate, which for today it stands at 4,388.27 pesos.

(You can also read: The winds of recession alarm the whole world)

Regarding the maximums reached, according to the Set-Fx platform, At first, the price reached 4,501 pesos, then it rose to 4,512.50 pesos and at the end it reached 4,580.00 pesos, the highest level recorded in the country’s history.

The strength of the dollar coincides with the fear of a global recession amid high interest rates to try to control inflation in all countries.

For example, the US central bank (Federal Reserve) has already started raising interest rates, which analysts say could push the world’s largest economy into recession.

Meanwhile, the price of Texas Intermediate Oil (WTI) opened this Monday with a drop of 3.5 percent to 101.10 dollars a barrel, continuing the volatility of last week in which fears of a possible recession were imposed on low demand for crude oil.

For its part, Wall Street opened in the red and its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, fell 0.47 percent, moving away from the gains accumulated last week and preparing for the second-quarter earnings season.

Who benefits or harms

The rise in the value of the dollar has the potential to impact the prices of imported goods, which today account for around 15 percent of the Colombian family basket.

Another affected would be foreign investment, since the uncertainty with this panorama makes foreign companies cautious when investing in the country, thus affecting the generation of employment in Colombia.

On the other hand, the expensive dollar benefits exporting companies, since they receive income in dollars and increase their purchasing power in pesos. Likewise, for those who earn in dollars or euros and have expenses in Colombian pesos.