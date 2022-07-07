Price of the dollar in Colombia today July 6, 2022 – Financial Sector – Economy

The dollar continues to set records day by day. On the day of this Wednesday, the currency opened at 8 in the morning with a price of 4,280 pesos and in ten minutes it reached 4,300 pesos.

After 9 in the morning it had reached a maximum of 4,318 pesos and on average it had been negotiated at 4,315 pesos, 55 pesos above the representative rate of the current market for this Wednesday, of 4,259.86 pesos.

The maximum recorded in the morning the highest level recorded in history in the country.

The dollar is boosted globally by a more aggressive monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The central bank of the United States is raising rates to curb higher inflation and, with it, there are greater fears of a possible recession.

Meanwhile, the price of Texas intermediate oil (WTI) opened this Wednesday with a rise of 0.12 percent to 99.62 dollars a barrel, after yesterday’s session in which the black gold lost 8, 2 percent and its price fell below the psychological barrier of 100 dollars.

New low of the euro against the dollar

The euro is also collapsing against the dollar and hit a new 20-year low., due to growing fears of a recession. By 1115 GMT, the coin was down 0.77 percent to $1.0188, having fallen as low as $1.0187, its lowest level since December 2022.

The euro fell “under the combined effect of fears of recession in Europe and financial turbulence fueled by a new increase in energy prices in the region (especially gas and electricity),” he explained to AFP. Guillaume Dejean, an analyst at Western Union.

