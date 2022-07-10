Price of the dollar in Colombia today July 8, 2022 – Financial Sector – Economy

The dollar continued to advance strongly in Colombia. In one more day, the US currency was quoted at an average rate of 4,390.46 pesos, thus completing a string of five sessions with an upward trend with which he closes this week. The average price this Friday is about 20.8 pesos above today’s representative market rate (TRM) of 4,369.7

Furthermore, according to the Set-Fx platform, the maximum price reached on that day was 4,438 pesos, the highest level recorded in the country.

This is the fifth series record of the US currency in Colombia. The strength of the dollar coincides with the fear of a global recession amid high interest rates to try to control inflation in all countries.

For example, the US central bank (Federal Reserve) has already started raising interest rates, which analysts say could push the world’s largest economy into recession.

“The potential recession in developed economies has generated in recent days an expectation of lower demand for commoditieswhich has put downward pressure on prices and this decline has raised the dollar in all countries like ours,” said Juan David Ballén, Director of Analysis and Strategy at the brokerage firm Casa de Bolsa.

Meanwhile, the price of WTI oil opened 0.58 percent higher to $103.33 a barrel, after soaring 4.3 percent yesterday.

