Price of the dollar in Colombia today, October 12 exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

The price of the dollar in Colombia for today, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 is: $4,611.88. corresponding to an increase of 0.14% with respect to the previous day. The TRM increased by 22.47% (846.08 Pesos) in reference to the same day of the previous year and rose by 5.65% (246.56 Pesos) compared to the same day of the previous month.

The representative market exchange rate (TRM) is the amount of Colombian pesos per one United States dollar. The TRM is calculated based on the purchase and sale of foreign currency between financial intermediaries that trade in the Colombian exchange market.with same-day compliance when foreign exchange trading takes place.

Currently, the Financial Superintendence of Colombia is the one that calculates and certifies the TRM on a daily basis based on the operations registered on the immediately preceding business day. For today’s session it is:

Dollar in Colombia

The average value of the dollar in Colombia in the last 15 days is $4,556.16 pesos. October began with the currency at 4,590.54 pesos and it is now at 4,605.29 pesos, this being one of the highest prices in history in Colombia.

The first week of October the dollar fluctuated constantly. On Monday it was around 4,590.54 pesos. On Tuesday the value decreased to 4,545.66 pesos. On Wednesday, October 5, it continued to drop and reached 4,484.74 pesos, but on Thursday it increased again and reached 4,548.89 pesos. The dollar closed the week at 4,627.61 pesos.