Price of the dollar in Colombia today, October 13 exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

The dollar in the country for the day of October 13 is at 4,611.18 pesos according to what was published in the Financial Superintendence of Colombia. This means a decrease of 0.02% compared to the price of last Wednesday where more than 737 million dollars were traded according to data from the SET-FX platform.

The Representative Exchange Rate rose 23.34% (872.7 Pesos) in reference to the same day of the previous year and increased 6.08% (264.27 Pesos) compared to the same day of the previous month. The TRM is obtained with the amount of Colombian pesos for one dollar in the United States. In addition, the Market Representative Rate is reached based on the purchase and sale of foreign currencies from all over the world between financial intermediates. that are involved in the national market and it is essential to know the exact date in which all the negotiations are carried out.

The Banco de la República reported that the price of the dollar in Colombia is at 4,611.18 pesos for this Thursday, October 13. The Financial Superintendence of Colombia is the entity in charge of calculating and certifying the TRM daily based on the transactions recorded on the immediately preceding business day. For today’s session is the following:

Dollar in Colombia

The price of the dollar in our country continues to fall, albeit briefly. On Tuesday, October 11, the value was at 4,605.29 and for Wednesday it increased to 4,611.88 pesos. Already for Thursday it presented a decrease and is valued at 4,611.18 pesos.

This is still one of the highest prices in the entire history of the dollar in Colombia. October followed the trend of September and for the moment it remains on the rise compared to previous years.