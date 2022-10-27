Price of the dollar in Colombia today, October 26 exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

The dollar in Colombia started for this day on Wednesday, October 26, at $4,926, data that falls $46 compared to the previous close. The minimum price of dollar today was $4,926 and the maximum reaches $4,934. In this way, the average price goes to $4,928, which is a decrease of $20 against the representative rate of the current market. The representative market exchange rate (TRM) is the amount of Colombian pesos per one United States dollar. The TRM is calculated based on the purchase and sale of foreign currency between financial intermediaries that trade in the Colombian exchange market, with same-day compliance when foreign exchange trading takes place.

Currently, the Financial Superintendence of Colombia is the one that calculates and daily certifies the TRM based on the transactions recorded on the immediately preceding business day. For today’s session is the following:

The war in Ukraine, one of the factors that affects the increase in the dollar

As explained to Caracol Radio, Isidro Hernández, professor of Economics at the National University of Colombia and master’s degree in Economic Sciences. Worldwide the dollar is growing in reference to other currencies due to factors such as the war between Ukraine and Russia. From the United States, JP Morgan, one of the largest banks in that country, assured that countries must work to contain the depreciation of each of their currencies.

“While messages to improve confidence, particularly in relation to the energy transition and fiscal spending, are a necessary condition for stability in the medium term, markets also need tangible measures to stabilize in the short term”indicated the American bank.