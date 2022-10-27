Price of the dollar in Colombia today, October 27 exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

The price of the dollar in Colombia for today, Thursday, October 27, 2022 is $4,895.29. It means that, it fell 52.85 pesos, equivalent to a decrease of 1.07% compared to the previous day. According to the Banco de la República, the representative market exchange rate (TRM) is the amount of Colombian pesos for one United States dollar. The TRM is calculated based on the purchase and sale of foreign currency between financial intermediaries that trade in the Colombian exchange market.with same-day compliance when foreign exchange trading takes place.

Currently, the Financial Superintendence of Colombia is the one that calculates and certifies the TRM on a daily basis based on the operations registered on the immediately preceding business day. For today’s session it is:

Movements of the dollar in Colombia

The dollar in Colombia has marked, in the last six sessions, historical maximums consecutively. During the day of Monday, October 24, it reached the historical maximum in negotiation of $4,999, data that, in the end, was the maximum of the day and was only one peso away from $5,000. There are different reasons why the greenback suffers from this upward trend.

The Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, has confirmed that the instability of the markets also has responded by “some statements of some colleagues”, referring to the pronouncements of the Minister of Mines, Irene Vélez, not to further promote oil and gas exploration in the country, among others.