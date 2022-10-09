Price of the dollar in Colombia today, October 9 exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

The price of the dollar in Colombia for Sunday, October 9, 2022 is: $4,605.29 pesos. The price of the dollar in Colombia for this Sunday remained unchanged. The TRM increased by 22.29% (839.49 Pesos) in reference to the same day of the previous year and rose 4.74% (208.6 pesos) compared to the same day of the previous month.

The representative market exchange rate (TRM) is the amount of Colombian pesos per one United States dollar. The TRM is calculated based on the purchase and sale of foreign currency between financial intermediaries that trade in the Colombian exchange market, with same-day compliance when foreign exchange trading takes place.

Currently, the Financial Superintendence of Colombia is the one that calculates and certifies the TRM daily based on the operations registered on the immediately preceding business day. For today’s session is the following:

Movement of the dollar in Colombia

From Thursday and Friday, the dollar in Colombia returned to mark a new maximum since July 2022, reaching $4,655. One of the possible reasons for the rise in the dollar in recent sessions is explained, in part, by by President Gustavo Petro’s proposal that the country have a transitory tax on remittances of swallowed capital.

About this, “The government is not thinking of imposing exchange controls or taxes on foreign capital income from the country.” said the Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo. On the other hand, the barrel of Brent oil, a reference for Colombia, it rose 0.93% to $95.30; while WTI rose 0.86% to US$89.21