Price of the dollar in Colombia today, September 13 exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

The price of the dollar in Colombia dropped 18.41 pesos. He reached the lowest level in more than 3 weeks (since 2022-08-18). The TRM increased by 13.29% (510.06 Pesos) in reference to the same day of the previous year and rose by 3.86% (161.42 Pesos) compared to the same day of the previous month.

According to what was published by the Financial Superintendence of Colombia, The price of the dollar for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 was $4,346.91 Colombian pesos.

Reached the lowest level in more than 3 weeks (from Thursday, August 18, 2022).

Compared to the previous day: He dropped 18.41 pesos, which represents a decrease of 0.42%.

In front of same day of the previous week: Decreased 2.68% (119.82 Pesos).

In front of same day of the previous month: It increased by 3.86% (161.42 Pesos).

In front of Same day last year: Up 13.29% (510.06 pesos).

To calculate the TRM of the dollar, an average of the rates of the purchase and sale operations of North American dollars of the day is made. For the calculation to be representative, the transactions are weighted according to their amount and a simple arithmetic average is performed. The TRM can be consulted daily on the website www.dolar-colombia.com or on the mobile application Dollar Colombia.

Movements of the dollar and oil in Colombia

The dollar in Colombia opened this Tuesday at $4,410.47, which represented an increase of $63.56 compared to the Representative Market Rate (TRM), thus placing it at $4,346.91. According to the Set-FX platform, the US currency reached an opening price of $4,405, a minimum of $4,401.10 and a maximum of $4,414.50. In addition, more than US$18.2 million have been negotiated through 40 transactions.

Secondly, the price of a barrel of Brent oil, a reference for Colombia, has operated at 93.67 dollars, losing about -0.33 USD (-0.35%) compared to the previous close of the brent price on the ICE European stock exchange (delivery November 2022). Likewise, the price of a barrel of WTI oil operates at 87.60 dollars, losing about -0.18 USD (-0.21%) against the previous close of the WTI price on the New York Stock Exchange (delivery October 2022).