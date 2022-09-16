Price of the dollar in Colombia today, September 15 exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

Currently the Financial Superintendence of Colombia It is the one that calculates and certifies the TRM daily based on the registered operations. the immediately preceding business day. This entity is a technical body attached to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, with legal status, administrative and financial autonomy and its own assets.

To calculate the TRM of the dollar, an average of the rates of the purchase and sale operations of North American dollars is made. of the day For the calculation to be representative, the transactions are weighted according to their amount and a simple arithmetic average is performed. The TRM can be consulted daily on the website www.dolar-colombia.com or in the Colombian Dollar mobile application.

The price of the dollar in Colombia for Thursday, September 15, 2022 fell 24.09 pesos. The TRM increased 14.59% (558.97 pesos) in reference to the same day of the previous year and rose 4.88% (204.31 pesos) compared to the same day of the previous month.

According to what was published by the Financial Superintendence of Colombia, The price of the dollar in Colombia for this Thursday was $4,389.80 Colombian pesos.

Compared to the previous day: It fell 24.09 pesos, which represents a decrease of 0.55%.

In front of same day of the previous week: Decreased 1.27% (56.56 Pesos).

In front of same day of the previous month: It increased by 4.88% (204.31 Pesos).

In front of same day of the previous year: Up 14.59% (558.97 pesos).

How is the Oil in Colombia?

According to what was consulted by the Republic, oil falls this thursdayas expectations of lower demand and the strength of the US dollar before a possible big rise in interest rates outweighed supply side concerns.

The price of a barrel of Brent oil, a reference for Colombia, has operated at 93.86 dollars, losing some -0.24 USD (-0.26%) compared to the previous close of the brent price on the ICE European stock exchange (delivery November 2022). Likewise, the price of a barrel of WTI oil today operates at 88.40 dollars, losing some -0.08 USD (-0.09%) against the previous close of the WTI price on the New York Stock Exchange (delivery October 2022).